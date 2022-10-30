Pick of the pumpkin patch in this week's photo gallery

Seven-month-old Clara Templeton stretches her wings for Halloween at Lester's Farm. (Submitted by Bruce Templeton)

It's the spooky season as we round off October and head into November, and whether that means trick-or-treating, long walks in autumn woods or just staying home with a scary movie, our readers have something for you with some truly incredible views of the province.

Labrador West has some naturally occurring celestial Halloween decorations that can't be beat. (Submitted by Tim Collins)

A dramatic scene of shadow, light and mist over Port Rexton sets an appropriately spooky scene. (Submitted by Stephen Zeifman)

The sunrise starts below the land in Bonne Bay Big Pond. (Submitted by Anne Tibbo)

It's interesting how a warm sunny day can mean the difference between a potential scene from an 80s slasher movie or just a great day at the cabin. (Submitted by Vannessa Badcock)

The water is like glass under the New Bridge (and the old one) on Salmonier Line. (Submitted by Jim Walsh)

An incredible fall sunset crowns a fog bank rolling in over Conception Bay South (Submitted by Jonathan Curlett)

Gorgeous fall colours fill this scene at Piper's Hole River near Swift Current. (Submitted by Lorraine Winsor)

This caribou on the Burgeo Highway is wondering if it's still too early for reindeer. (Submitted by Tracy Parsons)

