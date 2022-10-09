Smiles and autumn skies in this week's photo gallery

Resembling a set of nesting dolls, this family of Havanese pups enjoy an autumn walk up Signal Hill in St. John's. (Submitted by Cheryl Hong)

With a mild October so far, it seems like a good idea to get out for a stroll with some good friends, and as we can see above, they seem to agree!

Enjoy some of the incredible colours that fall in Newfoundland and Labrador has to offer, and then, if you'd like to send in a photo for next week, scroll to the bottom for directions.

Some fall colours splashed around Northern Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

An incredible shot of the northern lights over Harrie Lake near Labrador City. (Submitted by Tom Collins)

This northern flicker enjoys a Thanksgiving feast of fresh berries. (Submitted by Lorraine Winsor)

Sunrays crack the horizon and paint the sea and sky indigo in this morning view from Signal Hill. (Submitted by Leona Rockwood)

The lighthouse at Rose Blanche keeps a weary eye on the ocean from its rocky perch. (Submitted by James Pasley)

This blue jay may have gone trick-or-treating early, from the looks of things. (Submitted by Oliver Stueker)

A gorgeous Fogo Island sunset over Tilting (Submitted by Erich Salloch)

Not sure about a pot of gold, but there's certainly a seaworthy dory beneath this rainbow over the Tablelands on the shores of Bonne Bay. (Submitted by Sharon Munk)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.