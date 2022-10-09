Smiles and autumn skies in this week's photo gallery
With a mild October so far, it seems like a good idea to get out for a stroll with some good friends, and as we can see above, they seem to agree!
Enjoy some of the incredible colours that fall in Newfoundland and Labrador has to offer, and then, if you'd like to send in a photo for next week, scroll to the bottom for directions.
