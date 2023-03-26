Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·Your Photos

Nature puts on a show in this week's audience photo gallery

Have a photo you'd like us to see? Email us! Our address is nlphotos@cbc.ca.

We love seeing your photos! Email us at nlphotos@cbc.ca

CBC News ·
A dark night sky with green ribbons of lights from the Aurora Borealis with a hill and some snow in the foreground.
The Northern Lights put on a show in Nain. (Submitted by Pauline Agnatok)

We got a mixed bag from Mother Nature recently.  There was more snow, keeping spring at bay for another little while, but the aurora borealis was on display for (just about) everyone to see.

Enjoy the light show, then scroll to the bottom to see how your point of view can be part of next week's gallery.

A bright sun shines on a snowy path through the trees. A large icicle hangs from one of the snow-laden trees.
A beautiful, sunny evening in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Lori Snow)
A large chunk of ice is reflected back by icy water with snowy cliffs in the background.
A clear reflection of some grounded ice on Salmon Cove Sands. (Submitted by Andrea Kelly)
A red and white Coast Guard ship exits a harbour filled with ice under a grey and cloudy sky.
The CCGS Louis S. St. Laurent departing Botwood Harbour on Saturday on its way to break the ice. (Submitted by Linda Lane)
A pink and orange sunset shines down on a rocky beach near the ocean.
A gorgeous pink and orange sky over Topsail Beach, CBS. (Submitted by Greg Horner)
A three-snowballed snowman stands in front of a beige house. He's wearing a navy scarf, a bucket for a hat, and has twig arms and a carrot nose.
When life gives you snow, you make a snowman! (Submitted by Gary Mitchell)
The rocky coastline of Grates Cove overlooks the ocean where waves crash against the rocks. Some houses and the snowy ground sit on top of the hill.
The carved out windswept land of Grates Cove getting a pounding from the beautiful waves driving into the rocky coastline. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)
A dark night sky turned bright green from the Northern Lights with trees, cabins, and a snowy ground in the background.
The aurora borealis turns the sky an emerald green in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Donna Crawford)
A black Lab sitting on the snowy ground with a bright pink sky among the clouds in the background.
Red sky at night, black Lab's delight! (Submitted by Gail Downing)
A starry sky with a purple-tinged sky with trees in the foreground.
A starry night framed by the Northern Lights in Ocean Pond. (Submitted by Karen Reid)

Have a photo you'd like to share? 

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy! 

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated! 

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now