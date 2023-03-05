Geese and goosebumps in this week's photo gallery

Some geese consider a polar bear dip in Green's Harbour. (Submitted by Marilyn Crotty)

It's been cold throughout Newfoundland and Labrador recently, but there are lots of ways to make the best of it, especially if we flock together.

Enjoy these chilly views of our province, then scroll to the bottom to see how your point of view can be part of next week's gallery.

Waves crash hard against the ice-slick rocks of Middle Cove Beach. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

Downtown St. John's has always been a good spot to break the ice. Well... no, you're right. I won't finish that. (Submitted by Amber Dechief)

It doesn't get much more stark than an old dory frozen into the earth on a cold winter day. (Submitted by Tara Hamlyn)

On a clear day you can connect the lighthouses at Fort Amherst and Cape Spear, here seen in the distance. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Ice pans gather near Little Heart's Ease. (Submitted by Chris Vardy)

With little greenery to be seen on the snow-covered ground, the northern lights add their own touch to the sky over Labrador City. (Submitted by Larry Jenkins)

