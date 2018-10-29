Fall fun, cute pups — and Halloween! Check out our audience gallery

Previous Next

We can't recall the last time we received so many sweet photos of pets — but are we glad you did that!

And as a special bonus this week, an 80-year-old woman channels her fun-loving childhood and tosses fall leaves in the air outside in her Springdale garden.

So, sit back and enjoy our gallery!

If you're using a laptop or desktop computer, click on the squares on the bottom right corner of the gallery to see these photos in a larger format.

We update our gallery through the week — so please do check back again.

Send us your photos

We love seeing your images in our inbox. If you're just realizing CBC NL has a photo gallery — send in a favourite photo. The easiest way? Email directly to us. In fact, we have an email address that's dedicated to photo submissions only: nlphotos@cbc.ca. We need to know your name, where the photo was taken, and if you'd supply a caption that tells us what's in the image, we'd appreciate it. Please add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador