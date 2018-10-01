Hello, October! Check out our latest audience gallery

Previous Next

The foliage is quickly turning with the season ... the evenings are shorter ... and colours are becoming the focus of many of this week's photo submissions.

If you're using a laptop or desktop computer, click on the squares on the bottom right corner of the gallery to see these photos in a larger format.

We update our gallery through the week — so do check back again!

Send us your photos

We love receiving your images, and the easiest way to send them is to email them to us. We have an email address that's dedicated to photo submissions only: nlphotos@cbc.ca. We need to know your name, where the photo was taken, and if you'd supply a caption that tells us what's in the image, we'd appreciate it. Please add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.

