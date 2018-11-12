Snow, fog, sun — we've got it all in our audience photo gallery

Previous Next

It's almost mid-November. (How did that happen?)

Our photos this week show a variety of weather scenes, some of moody skies, snow, fog, rain, or just a really pleasant fall day.

If you're using a laptop or desktop computer, click on the squares on the bottom right corner of the gallery to see these photos in a larger format.

We update our gallery through the week — so please do check back again.

Send us your photos!

If you're just realizing CBC NL has a photo gallery — send in a favourite photo. The easiest way? Email directly to us.

We have an email address that's dedicated to photo submissions only: nlphotos@cbc.ca. We need to know your name, where the photo was taken, and if you'd supply a caption that tells us what's in the image, we'd appreciate it. Please add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.

