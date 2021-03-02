811 and beyond: How to access counseling, benefits and more

There can be a feeling of information overload when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks in part to daily case counts, shifting alert levels and changing restrictions.

Many might be familiar with 811, the province's healthline, and the COVID-19 online assessment form (which is your first stop if you think you require a test).

But there are other phone numbers that can help with information and support, too.

The Canadian Red Cross: 1-800-863-6582

They will help people who don't have a place to self-isolate, and will help people already in isolation who need essential items.

Mental Health Crisis Line: 1-888-737-4668

It's available 24/7 and people can speak with a mental health clinician.

Domestic violence hotline: 1-888-709-7090

It's available 24/7, and connects people with a trained professional who can provide information, connect them to the appropriate agencies, and more.

Provincial help line: 1-855-753-2560

If you're feeling anxious or alone, a trained support worker can take your call, seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to midnight.

First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness help line: 1-855-242-3310

It's available 24/7 and offers immediate mental health counselling and crisis intervention to all Indigenous peoples across Canada. Counselling is available in English and French and on request in Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut.

N.L. government services

Labour Standards Division:709-729-2742

If you are an employer or an employee with questions related to taking time off for reasons related to COVID-19, you can get answers by calling between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, or emailing labourstandards@gov.nl.ca.

Various government services: 1-833-771-0696

The provincial government is operating at a reduced capacity, and some in-person service is temporarily suspended. Some have moved online and can be found here. For those who want to call, the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday or email covid19info@gov.nl.ca.

Federal benefits and subsidies

The federal government has benefits that cover a variety of people: if you're a business owner affected by the pandemic, if you need to take time off to self-isolate, or to take care of loved ones.

The criteria vary, so does the amount you might be eligible for. That information is available here.

