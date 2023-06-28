Inmate draws attention to HMP conditions at opening of Phoenix Garden

A new gardening program that allows seven inmates to work on growth, healing and mindfulness was unveiled on the grounds of Her Majesty's Penitentiary on Tuesday, and one participant took the opportunity to speak to broader issues affecting the inmate population.

During a welcoming circle, participants and facilitators passed a "speaking rock." When it got to 27-year-old Sheldon Hibbs, he seized the moment.

"You got to wait all year just for summer to come around and then get the chance to come outside. There's not a lot of recreation here, this prison, it is old and it's kind of deteriorating," said Hibbs, who is awaiting trial for second-degree murder.

"It's not anybody's fault specifically. I do believe that everybody is trying their best to boost morale and create, you know, that positive head space. It's unfortunate because there's only seven seats that can fill this group. There's a lot of people who have a lot of things on their mind."

Growth, healing and learning

The Phoenix Garden project includes a greenhouse, several garden beds and a meditation garden adorned with flowers, benches and stones, against a backdrop of high concrete walls topped with spiraled barbed wire.

"It's an opportunity to see and recognize beauty in the world through the joy and beauty of gardening," said Jan Buley, who is one of the minds behind the 12-module program, which mirrors a project at San Quentin, the oldest prison in California.

Three participants of the Phoenix Garden project transplant tomatoes near a greenhouse on the grounds of Newfoundland and Labrador's largest men's jail Tuesday. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

Rochelle Baker, with the Centre for Applied Research at Memorial University, said the inmates had input on how the program would look and even created the logo.

"One of the biggest things that's sprouting up I think is a sense of connection to the people who live inside here," said Baker.

"And I think it's really important for members of our community to recognize the humanity in the people who are are living here in HMP and to support that with the programs like this one that enabled them to get out in fresh air."

'Little piece of the puzzle'

Speaking with reporters afterwards, Hibbs said he didn't want to let the moment pass. He spoke of a lack of recreation, fresh air and mental health services.

"This facility is not designed for long-term stay and it is most definitely not designed for people with mental health issues," said Hibbs, who says he struggles with mental health issues of his own.

He has been in custody for a year and is set to go to trial in 2024.

"I'm sure if given an opportunity to become better and maybe given some more guidance, some more guidance and maybe some, you know, attention, that they would probably make better choices," he said.

Hibbs's impromptu comments led Justice Minister John Hogan to veer off script during his prepared address before cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

From left, Darrell Phelan and Terry Budgell, participants in the Phoenix Garden project at Her Majesty's Penitentiary, say the program has been beneficial to their mental health. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

"I know how important this one project is for you guys. You spoke very eloquently about it. All three of you guys did. I know it's important. I know it's only a little piece of the puzzle," Hogan said.

The minister asked for patience as he said his department is working toward bettering conditions for inmates.

"I don't think people think the old way, where we put people in here, lock them up and throw away the key and we've done our job and justice. It's the opposite now," Hogan said.

"We failed you in the first place, society failed you in the first place. But we need to help rehabilitate you, get you the things you need, the skills you need in life."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador