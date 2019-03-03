The odds are ever in their favour: Hunger Games boost grades at Phoenix Academy

When teacher Jodi Keats walked into her Grade 9 class at Phoenix Academy in Carmenville, N.L., in September, she knew it was going to be a demanding year.



The class was a tough one — the kids told her so. They even called themselves the worst class in the school.



But Keats knew the odds were in her favour.



She was teaching The Hunger Games, and she knew that would capture their attention.

The hit novel

The Hunger Games is a dystopian young-adult triology first released in 2008 by author Suzanne Collins. It later became a hit Hollywood movie series, with the first film earning $694.4 million US worldwide.



Set in the post-apocalyptic society of Panem, the nation is ruled by the wealthy Capitol and surrounded by 12 districts. Many who live in the districts are poor, but they keep Capitol on top. To stay in power, the Capitol hosts an annual competition where one boy and one girl from each district fight to the death. The winner gets a lifetime income from the Capitol, and special status at home.

Jodi Keats' Grade 9 class is reading — and living — The Hunger Games. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

Keats and her class started reading the book in December.

Getting their attention

To make it more interesting, they're doing more than reading it. They're living it, mimicking pivotal moments in the story.

It's something student Veronica Morgan says is working.

"We've been doing challenges which makes it more like fun to do and we understand it more."

In art class, the students designed crests for their districts. In language arts, they found the similes and metaphors in the novel. And in physical education class, they all shot bows and arrows.

Students preparing to run around The Arena, one of the pivotal moments in The Hunger Games. The kids are so enthralled with the game, they made sure not to miss it after school was closed for morning classes that day. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

It's also taught the class about teamwork, as many of them formed alliances for the big challenge in the Arena, where the chosen from each districts go to fight.

Dakota Gillingham, placed in District 2, partnered with several classmates to help strategize in the Arena, and says this way of learning has gotten his attention.

We've been a lot quieter and we've listened a lot more and understand a lot more. - Dakota Gillingham





"The past few years we've been a horrible class. All we would do was talk and everything," said Gillingham.

"(Since starting the book) we've been a lot quieter and we've listened a lot more and understand a lot more. Now I can actually listen in class instead of just hearing people after class."

Gillingham said he's getting better marks on his assignments.

Surprising results

For their teacher, it's going even better than planned.

"The fact that they're buying into it, I think, is very important. I'm trying to do a lot of cross-curricular things and also to differentiate so that all students can learn."

Keats' students are doing challenges from the novels, touching on different subjects. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

She said the majority of the students' grades are up and it's gotten the whole class involved, something she is very proud of.

"I think it's important that we get to know them and figure out what it is that they are good at so that we can use them in the best of their abilities, which helps the class as a whole."

Now instead of the worst class, they call themselves the most improved class in the school.

