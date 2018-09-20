Roadside happy dance marked lotto win for newest N.L. millionaires

The newest millionaires in Newfoundland and Labrador celebrated their win with an impromptu, roadside happy dance on Newfoundland's south coast.

Phoebe and Dwayne Cox won $1 million from an Atlantic Lottery Corporation scratch-and-win ticket — realizing their good fortune while driving back to their home in Wreck Cove from the trailer.

"I said, 'Stop the car, stop the car, stop the car!' So I jumped out of the car with my ticket in my hand, I was going around the road [dancing]!" Phoebe Cox told the crowd at a cheque unveiling on Thursday.

She recalls her husband, Dwayne, saying, "Get in the car, Phoebe, get in the car! Somebody's going to come and see you!'"

You'll want to hear this: Here's the story, told by Phoebe herself, of what happens when you realized you win $1 million. <a href="https://t.co/I7QyqzuqMN">pic.twitter.com/I7QyqzuqMN</a> —@GarrettBarry

With their winnings, the couple plan to build a new house in their small town — replacing a mobile home — and buy new vehicles, too.

Both Dwayne and Phoebe work in the lobster fishery, and while they're not planning to retire, they said they can now afford to stay home on some of the riskier days.

Phoebe Cox was quite animated as she recalled the day she scratched the ticket that proved to be a $1-million winner. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"I guess we can probably do whatever we wants to do," Phoebe said with a laugh.

"We'll help our parents, in any way we possibly can. Do some things, renovations to what they need, or whatever. We'll just look after them."

A trip to Cuba is also on the horizon, which will be Phoebe's first plane ride.

The odds of winning $1 million on the type of ticket the Cox family bought are 1 in 1.15 million.