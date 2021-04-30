Warrant out for Philip Pynn over alleged theft; public warned not to approach him

Police have issued a warrant for Philip Pynn's arrest, but say anyone who sees him should call police. (Submitted by Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

A warrant has been issued in St. John's for the arrest of Philip Pynn, who has a long and storied criminal career, and police are urging the public to not approach the convicted killer if they see him.

The warrant relates to an investigation of an alleged theft, which police say happened a business in the east end of St. John's on April 24.

Pynn, who has more than 100 criminal convictions in Newfoundland and Labrador, is charged with theft and failure to comply with a court order.

Police say people should not approach Pynn if they see him and instead call the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary at 729-8000.

Returned in late 2020

Pynn, who completed his federal sentence for killing his friend Nick Winsor in a 2011 robbery that went wrong, arrived back in St. John's in late 2020.

The RNC had told the parole board it was concerned his connections in prison and risk of retaliation for previous crimes would bring trouble to the city.

A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest on four breaches of his conditions. Pynn turned himself into police on March 10, and was released from custody the following day.

That matter is due back in court on May 19.