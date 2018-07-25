Philip Pynn to stand trial Nov. 14 in New Brunswick on new assault charges

Philip Pynn won't be getting out of prison at the end of the month.

The St. John's man is nearing the end of his 2015 sentence in a New Brunswick prison for manslaughter. On Wednesday, he appeared in court in Miramichi, N.B., on two new charges: assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, and assault of a peace officer.

Pynn was remanded in custody to await trial Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m. on the two new charges.

He was sentenced to eight and a half years in the 2011 shooting death of Nick Winsor at a house on Portugal Cove Road in St. John's. He was given four years' credit for the time he had already served in prison awaiting trial.

With statutory remission, Pynn was due to be released at the end of this month.

No information on what led to the new charges is available yet.

