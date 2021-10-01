Philip Pynn sentenced to 16 days in jail for theft, breaches

Convicted killer Philip Pynn is back in jail in St. John's after being sentenced Wednesday to 16 days in jail and 12 months' probation.

Pynn, 35, pleaded guilty to a total of five charges connected to three separate incidents.

A charge of theft under $5,000 and a breach of recognizance are related to a theft from a jewlery store in the east end of St. John's in late April. At the time, police issued a warrant for Pynn's arrest and he later turned himself in to provincial court in St. John's.

The remaining charges were breaches related to two other incidents from earlier this year. Pynn had been ordered to keep the peace and stay away from known criminals, aside from those in his own family.

Pynn has a lengthy criminal record, which includes more than 100 charges in Newfoundland and Labrador. He was charged with manslaughter in 2014 for killing his friend, Nick Winsor, in a robbery gone wrong three years earlier.

Both men went to a home on Portugal Cove Road with a loaded shotgun tucked into Winsor's pants. Pynn took hold of the gun, aimed it at the homeowner, and a struggle ensued. A single shot was fired, killing Winsor instantly.

Pynn returned to the St. John's area in late 2020 after serving his federal sentence at prisons in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Defence lawyer Mark Gruchy indicated in court that Pynn plans to move to New Brunswick after completing his sentence.

