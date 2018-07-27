Parole board deems Philip Pynn a gang founder with a high risk to re-offend

The Parole Board of Canada doesn't have anything positive to say about Philip Pynn's chances of staying straight after leaving federal prison.

In a decision dated July 13, the board laid out Pynn's conditions for his eventual release — no drugs or alcohol, no contact with anyone involved in criminal activity and no privileges to be unsupervised at night.

"The board views you as an individual who strictly adheres to a pro-criminal way of life," the decision reads. "Your values and lifestyle are deeply entrenched and you maintain associates with similar values."

The parole board lists Pynn as a high risk to reoffend, with a propensity for violence, troublesome associates and an attitude "requiring a high need for improvement."

You have serious and long-standing issues with drugs. - Parole Board of Canada to Philip Pynn

Despite all this, Pynn — who was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for manslaughter in the shooting death of his friend Nick Winsor — was set to be released at the end of July.

However, criminal charges stemming from an incident in a New Brunswick prison have landed him before the courts again. On Thursday, a judge told Pynn he would stay behind bars while awaiting trial.

Correctional Service labels SJMS a gang

According to the parole board ruling, Pynn served 11 terms behind bars at provincial prisons between 2004 and 2011.

On the inside, he has been slapped with 97 institutional charges for things like possessing contraband, failing drug tests and fighting.

He's faced criminal charges while behind bars for assault and rioting.

Philip Pynn has been in custody since the summer of 2011, after shooting and killing his best friend, Nick Winsor. (CBC)

Despite taking part in programs since his manslaughter conviction, the decision says not much has changed.

"You continue to demonstrate a commitment to maintaining a pro-criminal social network and have engaged in a violent institutional behaviour with others," it reads.

In the next line of the report, it states Pynn was the founding member of a prison gang — the St. John's Mob Squad.

The report also addressed Pynn's problems with substance abuse.

"You have serious and long-standing issues with drugs. You have committed offences while under the influence of drugs and continued drug use will increase your risk to reoffend."

When he is eventually released, Pynn will be ordered to stay in a place approved by Correctional Service Canada, such as a halfway house or one of the country's 15 community correctional facilities, and spend each night there.

"Leave privileges are not authorized as you currently require close monitoring and supervision and you are yet to demonstrate an ability to abide by rules/conditions."