Philip Pynn among group arrested in alleged kidnapping in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's

Philip Pynn, seen here in 2015, was arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's on Monday. (CBC)

Convicted killer Philip Pynn is among a group of four people facing charges following an alleged kidnapping in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's on Monday.

According to a media release from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and court documents obtained by CBC News, police were alerted to the potential kidnapping of a 27-year-old man shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday, and located a vehicle believed to be connected to the situation shortly after 11 p.m.

Officers found the group, allegedly including Pynn and the subject of the kidnapping, inside the vehicle.

Pynn faces charges of kidnapping, extortion, breaching a probation order and breaching a recognizance order. Two men and a woman from St. John's also face one count of kidnapping and extortion each.

They were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Pynn, 35, has a lengthy criminal record, including more than 100 charges in Newfoundland and Labrador. He was convicted of manslaughter in 2014 for killing his friend, Nick Winsor, during a robbery.

He was incarcerated as recently as October, when he was sentenced to 16 days in jail and 12 months' probation for theft under $5,000 and a breach of recognizance related to a theft from a jewellery store in April. He was given a probation order in September.

He had been ordered to keep the peace and stay away from known criminals, aside from those in his own family.