Philip Pynn caught with $30K of Xanax, fentanyl and cocaine in a 'body cavity,' police say

Police say well-known crime figure Philip Pynn was found inside Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's with four packages of drugs hidden in a "body cavity," and has been charged with drug trafficking.

The discovery was made by correctional officers on Jan. 6 after a search inside the jail. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called, and the packages were sent for testing.

On March 6, police say, the result came back showing three packages contained a mixture of Xanax and fentanyl weighing a total of 72 grams, while the fourth contained 20 grams of cocaine.

The RNC estimates the street value of the drugs to be a combined $30,000.

Pynn, 37, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking in bromazolam and failure to comply with a court order.

He was in jail awaiting trial on charges including extortion and holding a person for ransom.

Pynn has been convicted on more than 100 charges in Newfoundland and Labrador since he turned 18, including manslaughter in 2014 for killing his friend, Nick Winsor, during a 2011 robbery.

