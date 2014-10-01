Convicted killer Philip Pynn back in custody

Philip Pynn is back in custody, after reportedly breaking his release conditions by using drugs and associating with a person involved in criminal activity in the wake of his his release from federal prison earlier this year.

Pynn was sentenced in 2015 to 8.5 years in prison for the 2011 shooting death of his best friend, Nick Winsor, at a house on Portugal Cove Road in St. John's.

Pynn was given four years' credit for the time he served while awaiting trial.

In January, Pynn was released from prison, even though a parole board evaluation found he was at high risk to reoffend.

Special conditions issued after his statutory release ordered him to not consume alcohol or drugs; to avoid contact with his victims; to not associate with criminally-active people; and to reside at a residential facility.

An additional special condition was added in January, geographically restricting his movements so he would have to avoid areas where there was known criminal activity.

While Pynn was described by Correctional Services Canada as "pleasant and co-operative upon release," he struggled to abide by some of his conditions, according to the April 25 decision by the Parole Board of Canada.

"You were said to be struggling with your special condition not to associate with criminally active individuals, as you stated many of your friends you had met while incarcerated were residing at the halfway house with you, or were known to be involved in a Security Threat Group," the board's decision states.

Advised to make accounts private

During his release, there were "numerous concerns regarding your social media presence," the decision added.

"Your parole officer (PO) observed public social media posts you made displaying your gang-affiliated tattoos; you also appeared to be associating with questionable individuals," it added.

Pynn's PO advised him to make his accounts private.

A release to the community under your current plan would likely achieve similar results. - Parole Board of Canada

He told his parole officer that he accepted a friend request from an ex-girlfriend of someone he knew. His PO advised him to "unfriend" her.

"You reportedly continued to make inappropriate posts on social media, leading your PO to comment on how you appeared to be visibly supportive of a 'less than pro-social lifestyle,'" the decision states.

Altercation at hotel

Pynn's case management team received information from police that he had been involved in an altercation at a hotel on Feb. 19, which left the team with "suspicions of your possible involvement in illegal activity," the decision said.

The day prior, Pynn reported to his PO that he met a female friend at a hotel and had a disagreement, leading the hotel staff to call police.

"You denied any assaultive behaviours and since there had been no contact from police at that point, your PO indicated the two of you would discuss this incident the following day," the reports states.

The report says the woman involved had told the responding officers the argument happened after she refused a job offer from Pynn.

Philip Pynn was released under conditions in January. (CBC)

When Pynn spoke to his PO, he denied that, but said the female police officer questioned him extensively and seemed to believe the job offer had to do with prostitution.

Discrepancies of the reports from that night led police to issue a warrant for his arrest. When he was arrested, police found two cellphones on his person; the decision said his PO only knew about one.

He told the review board he had the two phones because one was purchased upon his release, before he got a newer one. He said he kept both because he couldn't access social media on one of the phones.

A week before his suspension, Pynn provided a urine sample. He reportedly advised it could test positive for marijuana, since he was in the process of getting his medical marijuana license.

The test came back positive for marijuana and morphine — a breach of his special conditions.

Pynn later said he had smoked a bong at a house, and asked the man "what was in that," and believe that is where the morphine came from.

The board said it didn't put weight on the incident at the hotel, but it "does place weight on your using illicit drugs and persons whom you had met, which you readily admitted."

"You indicated that you knew what you were doing was wrong but you made the poor decision to use drugs anyway," the decision reads.

Highlights Pynn's 'disregard' for rules

The board's decision said his release was "marred by concerns" over his social media posts.

"The board believes that your actions in this regard highlight the disregard you have shown to following the rules and conditions of your release," the decision states.

"The Board is not in possession of any information to indicate any significant progress in your case since your return to incarceration. A release to the community under your current plan would likely achieve similar results."

The parole board said it had received five letters of support for Pynn in April from family and friends who wish to see his return to the community.

Inmates targeted convicted killer Kenny Green during a riot at the chapel at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's. (CBC)

Pynn is a first-time federal offender, the decision states, serving five years, 10 months for manslaughter in the death of his friend and accomplice Winsor, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and riot, among others.

The decision cites Pynn's involvement in the riot and attack on Kenny Green at the chapel in Her Majesty's Penitentiary in 2014. He was one of the inmates seen on camera taking part in the attack, which involved the use of homemade knives and pieces of church pews.

While this is Pynn's first federal sentence, the decision states his "criminal history had an early onset," and goes on to reference his involvement in the forming of a prison gang while in HMP.

Pynn was segregated "approximately seven times" while in federal custody serving his sentence, the decision reads.

The decision says early in Pynn's sentence he was identified as having a "high need for improvement" in terms of factors contributing to his criminality and attitude.

