Philip Pynn, nearing end of prison sentence for manslaughter, facing new charges

Just days before he is set to be released from prison for a manslaughter conviction, a Newfoundland man is facing more criminal charges.

Philip Pynn, 32, is serving time at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, New Brunswick for the manslaughter conviction in the 2011 shooting death of his friend, Nick Winsor, at a house on Portugal Cove Road in St. John's.

Pynn — also found guilty of assault, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public — was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison in 2015, but was given credit for four and half years for time already served.

With statutory remission — prisoners sentenced to more than two years may be released after serving two-thirds of their sentence, unless deemed to be a risk — Pynn was set to be released at the end of this month, but is now scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on charges of assault with a weapon and assaulting a peace officer.

No information on what led to the new charges is available yet.

