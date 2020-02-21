Jury heads into 2nd day of deliberations in Philip Butler trial

A stressful day came and went with only a brief word from the jury at Philip Butler's second-degree murder trial on Friday.

The six men and six women returned to the courtroom around 1 p.m. with a question for the judge. Members of the media were not allowed inside.

After about 45 minutes, they headed back into the jury room and began deliberating again.

As 6 p.m. came, it was clear there would be no verdict on the first day of deliberations.

They are expected to resume talks on Saturday morning, in an effort to sift through testimony from 14 witnesses and come to a consensus on what to do with Butler's future.

Philip Butler is accused of killing his older brother, George, on May 21, 2018, at Philip's home in Conception Bay South.

Butler's lawyers claim he put George in a chokehold in self-defence, while the prosecution believes there are too many holes in Butler's version of events for it to be believable.

CBC News will have the verdict as soon as it comes in.

