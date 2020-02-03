George Butler's autopsy shows evidence of strangulation and fight, says medical examiner

Dr. Simon Avis took the stand at Philip Butler's second-degree murder trial on Monday, saying it's likely George Butler died of manual strangulation.

Avis — who recently retired as the province's chief medical examiner — spoke to the jury as if they were his students, explaining the different types of asphyxiation and the type of strangulation that corresponds to each.

Upon examining the inside of George Butler's neck, Avis found signs of strangulation that could have only been caused by another person, hence his suggestion of manual strangulation.

Philip Butler, the victim's younger brother, is charged with second-degree murder. It is alleged he killed his brother on May 21, 2018, inside his home in Conception Bay South.

It was announced Monday afternoon that his trial will be delayed for one week, as Crown and defence tackle a legal issue. CBC News cannot report on the details, since the jury was not present for the discussion.

Jurors will return to the courtroom next Monday.

Simon Avis is a former Newfoundland and Labrador chief medical examiner. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Avis said manual strangulation usually happens one of two ways — either someone grabs a person by the throat and chokes them, or they use another part of their body to put the person in a chokehold.

When a person is grabbed by the throat, the coroner can typically find bruises along the neck consistent with fingers and a thumb.

George Butler showed no exterior signs of trauma, but had hemorrhaging to the muscles inside his neck. Avis said the evidence suggested Butler may have died as the result of a chokehold.

Signs of struggle

The jury was asked to look at autopsy photos, which documented injuries discovered on Butler's body during Avis's examination.

George Butler had cuts on his lip, as well as bruising around his eye. There were also signs of damage to his knuckles.

"These are fairly typical to a fist fight," Avis said. "There's evidence that at some point in time this individual punched something."

The same day George Butler was killed, Philip Butler was arrested and photographed by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. He had several bruises, scratches and cuts on his hands, arms and elbows.

Philip Butler is accused of killing his brother in the Conception Bay South community of Upper Gullies. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The jury also heard the findings of a post-mortem toxicology report done on George Butler.

He died with a blood-alcohol content about triple the legal driving limit and had cocaine in his system. Since cocaine metabolizes quickly in the body, Avis said, it was likely Butler used the drug shortly before his death.

Avis was cross-examined briefly by the defence lawyers Monday afternoon. The prosecution then rested its case.

The defence can begin calling witnesses when the jury returns next week.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador