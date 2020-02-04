'I told you I f--king loved you': Neighbour overhears screaming on morning of homicide

Dany Bennett was sitting down for his breakfast in Upper Gullies just after 6 a.m. on May 21, 2018, when he overheard screaming from next door. He knew the voice — it was his neighbour, Philip Butler.

Bennett, an RCMP officer at the Ferryland detachment, opened the door to let his dogs out and get within earshot of the noise.

He put on his best acting performance in court on Tuesday, recreating the sorrowful screams he heard that morning.

"In a very loud voice, I heard ... 'I told you I f---king loved you.' I heard that numerous times."

Bennett didn't hear any other voices. He stuck around for a while, wondering what to do, but headed off to work when the screaming fell silent.

Philip Butler was processed and photographed at Royal Newfoundland Constabulary headquarters late on May 21, 2018. (Cynthia Crocker/Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

He returned home from his shift in the evening, and saw Butler get dropped off by a pickup truck and walk into the front door of his house. Minutes later, Bennett saw police swarm the house and bring Butler out in handcuffs.

As the first officers went through the door, they saw Butler kneeling in the porch with his hands in the air. At the top of the stairs, they saw George Butler's legs on the floor.

Philip Butler was then arrested for allegedly killing his older brother. He's charged with second-degree murder.

Hectic first shift for rookie paramedic

Joel Dixon had clocked in at Fewer's Ambulance Service that night for his first shift as a paramedic.

It was a baptism by fire.

His first call was a dramatic one from the police, notifying Dixon and his partner of a suspected homicide.

Dixon showed up at 13 Comerford's Road in Conception Bay South and parked just down the street from the police cruisers. Once the officers cleared the house, Dixon and his partner were allowed inside.

George Allan Butler was one of three brothers in the Butler family. His younger brother, Philip, is charged with killing him on May 21, 2018. (Facebook)

They found George Butler face down on the floor with his hands pinned underneath him. They knew he was dead, but followed standard protocol, checking all vital signs and using an electronic heart monitor to search for any sign of life.

His face and neck were purple, Dixon said. The body was cold and stiff. He'd been there for a while.

About a half-hour later, the paramedics were gone from the house and officers with the RNC's forensic identification service joined the scene.

Drug paraphernalia was found around Philip Butler's living room, where George Butler was found dead on the floor. The prosecution said he was choked to death. (Cynthia Crocker/Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

They photographed the entire house. Syringes, a charred spoon and a belt tied like a tourniquet were found in the living room near Butler's body.

Sgt. Cynthia Crocker said police had information that George Butler had damaged the coffee table with a metal pipe. She found the pipe sticking out from under the love seat, and noted damage to the table.

As she took photographs, employees from Carnell's Funeral Home arrived and escorted the body to the morgue.

Accused had bruises and blood on his body

Crocker also photographed Philip Butler at police headquarters.

He had abrasions and marks on several spots across his upper body. There was blood clearly visible on his hands, Crocker said.

Philip Butler had blood on his hands and fingernails, according to Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Sgt. Cynthia Crocker, who took photographs of him. (Cynthia Crocker/Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

Crocker's coworker, Const. Pamela Pike, collected DNA samples which were eventually sent for testing at the RCMP's national crime lab in Ottawa.

The results of those tests have not yet been disclosed in court.

Crocker and the arresting officer said Butler was cooperative at each step along the way.

The trial continues Wednesday with Pike on the stand in the morning. The prosecution has made good time with its witnesses, calling five of its 13 expected witnesses on Tuesday alone.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador