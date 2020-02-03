'I'm a f--king victim': Philip Butler denied medical treatment during police interview

Philip Butler lay on the floor of an interrogation room, wrapped in an emergency blanket for three hours after telling police he wanted to see a doctor.

On the night he was arrested, Butler told Royal Newfoundland Constabulary investigators his brother, George Butler, had stabbed him with a needle, exposed him to hepatitis C and hit him over the head with a metal pipe.

He later complained of chest pains and said he wanted to die.

Despite his claims — and a visible needle mark in his arm — police didn't call paramedics until 6½ hours after his arrest, and more than three hours after he was placed in the interview room.

Yes, my brother is dead. I'm a f--king victim. - Philip Butler

A judge ruled the officers used medical treatment like a dangled carrot, implying he could see a doctor only if he told them why he killed his brother. As a result, anything he said to police was deemed inadmissible at trial.

A jury acquitted him of second-degree murder on Saturday after a three-week trial where Butler insisted he placed his brother in a chokehold out of self-defence, after being attacked and stabbed with a needle.

Philip Butler hugs his girlfriend moments after hearing he was a free man. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

The interview

Butler had a brief, four-minute conversation with a lawyer before heading to the interview room at 11:30 p.m. on May 21, 2018. He told officers he was satisfied with his legal advice and was ready to proceed without a lawyer present.

From the very beginning of his interview, Butler told Const. Lisa Anderson he was attacked by George and wanted medical treatment before giving a statement.

"The hospital [would] probably be the right spot to be bringing me and I'm surprised that nobody has even brought me to a hospital yet," he told Anderson at 12:06 a.m., according to the interview transcript quoted in the judge's ruling.

"I could probably give you enough information right now that you'd look at me and be like, 'self-defence,' but I just don't want to talk to you."

Butler was processed and photographed at Royal Newfoundland Constabulary headquarters late on May 21, 2018. (Cynthia Crocker/Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

At 1:44 a.m., he told Anderson he was having chest pains. He was lying on the floor by the heater, wrapped in a blanket.

"Let me see a doctor. I want to go see a doctor. Get out of here, go on, go do your thing. I want to see a doctor," he said. "I'm having pains in my chest. I want to see a doctor. I'm not saying another goddamn word until I see a doctor. I want to see a doctor and I'm having pains in my chest. If I die it's on your hands."

Anderson then apologized for interrupting him, but did not address his demands or complaints. Butler then asked her to send in another officer.

"Get out, get out, get out, get out, get out. Yes, my brother is dead. I'm a f--king victim. I'm actually having pains in my chest, though. I am since I've got here. I was hoping I would die."

At 2:25 a.m., Anderson began discussing the possibility of taking him to the hospital. Butler had his clothing seized after his arrest and was wearing white coveralls. He insisted on getting a change of clothes before going anywhere.

"So the officers are going to bring you over to the hospital to get checked out," Anderson said.

"Not going," Butler replied.

"They have to, though," she said.

"I refuse to go."

At 2:55 a.m., paramedics showed up at the police station. They hooked Butler up to a heart monitor, and insisted he go to the hospital. He again told the officers he would go if they got him some clothes.

The officers said there were none available, so Butler signed a waiver saying he was refusing medical treatment.

Butler asked six separate times to go to the hospital. He asked nine times for a change of clothes. He asked to end the interview and go to a holding cell 18 times.

The interview was finally terminated and Butler was sent to a cell at 4:37 a.m.

George Allan Butler was one of three brothers in the Butler family. His younger brother, Philip, was acquitted of murdering him. (Facebook)

While the police didn't take Butler to the hospital, he also didn't take himself to get medical treatment in the hours before his arrest.

At his trial, Butler testified the fatal fight took place around 6 a.m. on May 21, 2018. He wasn't arrested until 8:30 p.m.

In the hours between, Butler slept, bought drugs, met up with his brother, Jonathan, and then went home to call 911.

Judge's decision

Justice Valerie Marshall criticized the officers involved for not doing something sooner.

"I find that these medical concerns raised by the accused should have been treated as serious concerns," she wrote in her decision to exclude the interview from trial.

Justice Valerie Marshall was the judge in Butler's second-degree murder trial. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

"The prompt provision of medical attention … should have been the priority of the police, even though the accused did not appear to be in distress, and was responding to questions. Instead, the police pressed on with the interview."

Marshall went on to say the actions of the police, while not directly stated, amounted to a promise of medical attention in return for details about the fatal fight that killed George Butler.

"There was indeed an implied inducement offered by police to the accused during the interview; being a quid pro quo of medical attention in exchange for information about the injuries, and the events of the night before."

While she noted the officers did eventually insist Butler go to the hospital, Marshall said an inappropriate amount of time had passed.

"In my view that response was far too late," she said.

It wasn't all bad, however, as Marshall made a point to single out Const. Jamie Cleary for going the extra mile to find a lawyer for Butler.

When Butler struggled to get a hold of anyone by phone, Cleary went to a lawyer's house and knocked on the door.

