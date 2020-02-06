Emotions reach boiling point in Philip Butler murder trial when brother testifies

Jurors stirred in their seats, faced with raw human emotion on Wednesday, as one brother testified against the other in Philip Butler's second-degree murder trial.

Jonathan Butler was struck by panic the moment he walked through the wooden double doors into Courtroom No. 2 at Supreme Court in St. John's — where a jury will decide the fate of his younger brother.

The two are estranged, for the most part, speaking only once or twice in the year leading up to a day that would change their lives forever.

"I can't do this. I need a minute," Jonathan said before walking back out into the hallway.

A few minutes later he came in, still shaking and breathing heavily, and began testifying about the day he says his brother confessed to him on their mother's front step.

The two Butler boys had a third brother, George. If Jonathan considered Philip to be the black sheep, George would be a wolf.

"George is a man without a conscience," Jonathan said. "He holds grudges and he hates. He hated me without question."

The two hadn't spoken in 20 years, after a "serious incident." When asked about the incident, Jonathan again broke down and had to leave the courtroom.

George Butler was in his early 40s when he died in his brother's house in Conception Bay South. (George Butler/Facebook)

Philip sat with his head between his knees, tears running down his cheeks. Jurors shifted from side to side, watching as family turmoil came out in the open.

It should have been none of their business. Unfortunately, it was.

The alleged confession

Considering the lack of communication between the brothers, it came as a surprise to Jonathan when Philip phoned him on May 21, 2018.

He asked what he was doing, to which Jonathan said he was at home with his family. Philip broke down and hung up the phone, he said.

He said Philip called back a second time and asked to meet him at their mom's house.

Darlene Squires, who testified with some startling revelations of her own, dropped Philip off. The two brothers met in the driveway and began walking towards the house.

He said him and his brother got in a fight and he strangled him out. - Dwayne Westcott, stepbrother

Their mother watched her boys come up the driveway, and stepped out onto the porch. Jonathan said Philip told her to go back inside so they could talk.

He said Philip told him George was back in town and they were up to no good — doing drugs, drinking alcohol, and spending lots of time together.

Jonathan told the court Philip then shifted the conversation.

"He spoke about George's animosity towards me. His hatred towards me. He asked me if I was aware of that, and of course I was," Jonathan testified. "He told me I wouldn't have to worry about it anymore because he had killed George."

George Butler was face down on the floor at Philip's house while this conversation took place. He had been dead for hours.

Second confession?

Jonathan didn't believe his brother. He said Philip even took out his phone and showed him a picture of the body. A part of him still believed this was an elaborate scheme to lure him to Philip's house, where George would be waiting to settle a 20-year-old grudge.

And so when Philip needed a ride home, Jonathan enlisted the help of his stepbrother, who was innocuously mowing the lawn while Philip is said to have confessed to a homicide.

Dwayne Westcott stopped mowing, and gave Philip a ride home in his Ford Ranger pickup. Somewhere along the five-minute ride through Conception Bay South, Westcott said Philip told him he'd killed his brother.

"He said him and his brother got in a fight and he strangled him out," he testified.

He, too, didn't believe Philip had killed anyone. So he dropped him off at his house and drove away.

Westcott saw the news the next day. Philip Butler had been charged with second-degree murder.

Who was George Butler?

The testimony so far has not been flattering to the deceased.

Darlene Squires recalled conversations where George Butler spoke about working with the Hells Angels. He also took credit for the death of a 38-year-old panhandler fished out of the St. John's harbour in April of 2018, although Squires said she wasn't sure if he was serious or joking.

He was a hard early-40s, with a crack cocaine habit that went from being semi-private to out in the open within four weeks of arriving home in Conception Bay South.

Darlene Squires testified that Philip Butler slept with a metal pipe under his mattress because he feared his brother. This metal pipe was found underneath a love seat in Butler's living room. (Cynthia Crocker/Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

Squires said he stole thousands of dollars from his mother, but she said Philip smoothed it over and asked her not to call the police.

She described Philip as adoring his older brother, while also living in fear of him.

The Crown prosecutors — Alana Dwyer and Scott Hurley — are expected to call two final witnesses on Thursday before resting their case. The jury will hear from a telecommunications employee about cell phone records, and Dr. Simon Avis, the medical examiner who performed George Butler's autopsy.

Defence lawyers Karen Rehner and Tim O'Brien will then have a chance to call their own witnesses. It's not known if Philip Butler will testify in his own defence.

