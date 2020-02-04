George Butler's death came at the end of a crack-fueled homecoming, jury hears

Darlene Squires took one look at the picture she snapped on the morning of May 21, 2018, and then motioned to hand it back to the prosecutor.

It showed Philip Butler passed out on the floor, with his face resting on his brother's back. His brother, George, was face down on the floor.

When she took the picture, Squires had no idea George Butler was dead.

"Philip was cuddled up with his brother on the floor," she said in court on Wednesday, at the second-degree murder trial of Philip Butler.

Squires was used to finding the brothers in strange positions in the morning. She went to Philip's house in Upper Gullies every morning and tidied up. She was described as a co-worker of Philip's, but their line of work was not discussed.

In the days before the alleged murder, she had joked about taking a picture of them passed out. George had returned to Newfoundland and Labrador about a month earlier, after spending several years away from home.

George Allan Butler was one of three brothers in the Butler family. His younger brother, Philip, is charged with killing him. (Facebook)

His homecoming included daily drug use, which started on his own in private, but became more and more shared between the Butler brothers as the weeks went on, Squires testified.

George shot crack cocaine into his veins, she said, while Philip preferred to smoke it.

Fatal morning

The court heard from a friend of Philip Butler's — Thomas Young — who got a frantic phone call on the morning of May 21, 2018.

At 5:57 a.m., Butler called Young and left a voicemail.

"Tommy, call me right away. This is Philip Butler," he said. "Call me right away."

Philip Butler was processed and photographed at Royal Newfoundland Constabulary headquarters late on May 21, 2018. (Cynthia Crocker/Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

Young described Butler as sounding scared.

Later the same morning, Squires went to the Butler house to tidy up as per usual, and laughed when she saw George and Philip face down on the floor.

"I thought, 'OK, I gotcha this time, guys,' and I took a picture," she told the court. "I thought, 'I'm going to frame this.'"

Copies of the photograph were distributed to each of the 12 jurors on Wednesday. Squires couldn't stand to look at it.

She took one glance, confirmed it was the picture she took, and then walked out of the courtroom for a 10-minute break.

'I think I killed someone'

Squires left the house that morning, only to return around 11 a.m. and find the brothers in the same position again.

She yelled at them to get up, and then left the house again.

She returned a second time around 2:30 p.m. George was still face down on the floor, while Philip was asleep on the couch.

"Philip, I think there's something wrong with George," she recalls saying. "I think he's dead."

Squires said Philip Butler opened one eye and told her to "f--k off."

She left the house wondering what she should do as she drove down the road. That's when she got a text message, or a phone call — she didn't remember which happened first — from Philip Butler.

"I think I killed someone," she recalls him saying.

Squires went back to the Butler house and picked him up. They drove to an ATM, where she withdrew $300 cash to buy more crack. After Butler smoked it, Squires said she dropped him off at his mother's house to meet with his brother, John.

Love and fear

Squires described the relationship between the two brothers as being mixed with adoration and apprehension.

She said Philip loved George and looked up to him, but he also slept with a pipe under his bed out of fear that George would attack him while on a crack binge.

There was a startling revelation when defence lawyer Tim O'Brien asked Squires if she remembered anything about George Butler claiming responsibility for the death of a witness at Anne Norris's murder trial.

The body of 38-year-old Kevin O'Brien was found in St. John's harbour on April 11, 2018. He was an acquaintance of Marcel Reardon, who was bludgeoned to death by Norris.

Anne Norris has admitted to killing Marcel Reardon, 46, by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer. (Submitted)

Squires said she was present when George told her and Philip that he "took care of" the body found in the harbour.

Squires said she didn't know if he was serious or not.

She also said George had spoken about working for the Hells Angels, and how he was hired to settle a debt for the notorious biker gang.

George told Philip if anyone owed him money to just mention his name, Squires said.

Testimony continues Wednesday afternoon. The prosecution has made it through nine of its 13 witnesses.

