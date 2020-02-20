Self-defence, or a convenient story? Both sides differ in closing arguments at Butler trial

The next decade or more of Philip Butler's life hinges on whether or not 12 strangers believe his version of events about his brother's death.

The prosecution tried to blow holes in that story on Thursday during the closing submissions at Butler's second-degree murder trial.

"The most vested party in this trial is Philip Butler and he is going to say what he has to say," Crown prosecutor Scott Hurley told the jury.

Defence lawyer Karen Rehner, meanwhile, opened her statement by saying Butler acted in self-defence.

"A drug-filled night turned violent. Philip Butler tried to get away. George Butler died," she said. "This is not a case about what happened, but why."

Crown prosecutor Scott Hurley chats with defence lawyer Karen Rehner during a break in trial on Monday, Feb. 17. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Hurley went through various parts of Butler's testimony that didn't sit well with him, pointing out four things in particular.

One of his biggest points of contention was Butler's assertion he passed out a few seconds after placing his brother, George Butler, in a chokehold and they both fell to the floor.

While the medical examiner couldn't testify to how long it would take to strangle someone, Hurley urged the jurors to use personal experience and common sense in determining if those few seconds were enough to kill.

"Ask yourself, can you strangle someone in your sleep?" Hurley said. "If Philip is passed out, he can't keep choking George. Ask yourself if that makes any sense."

The second point Hurley made was about Butler's story of how he went to the bathroom to change his pants before trying to run away from George.

Philip Butler was processed and photographed at Royal Newfoundland Constabulary headquarters late on May 21, 2018. (Cynthia Crocker/Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

On cross-examination during the trial, Hurley questioned why anyone would care about their pants if they were afraid for their lives. Butler said he had soiled himself when George was raining down punches on the back of his head.

During closing submissions, Hurley pointed out there were no photos of injuries on the back of Butler's head and again questioned why he would change his pants in the middle of a terrifying ordeal.

The third issue Hurley raised was Butler's claim that he put his brother in a chokehold after George stabbed him with a needle.

Hurley asked jurors to look at pictures of Butler after his arrest. The puncture wound was on his left forearm, which would have been pressing against George's neck during the chokehold.

The fourth issue with Butler's story, Hurley said, was that three witnesses testified to hearing Butler admit to killing his brother, but none of those witnesses heard Butler say anything about George attacking him.

The Crown's theory

Hurley raised another theory.

Something happened between the brothers that angered Philip Butler and caused him to soil himself, he told the jury. After changing his pants, he attacked George in the living room and began strangling him.

Hurley theorized George grabbed the needle and jabbed it into Butler's arm in an attempt to break the chokehold.

This needle was found on Philip Butler's coffee table. It's alleged his brother jabbed him with it. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

A neighbour heard Philip Butler screaming just after 6 a.m., saying "I told you I f--king loved you."

Butler had testified his brother was still alive at this time, even though the neighbour said he only heard one voice. Hurley's theory has George Butler dead on the floor at this time, and Philip Butler screaming deliriously.

Hurley said Butler then grabbed a blanket from the couch and laid down next to his brother, where witness Darlene Squires found him the next morning.

After finishing his theory, Hurley said there was just as much, if not more, evidence to support this version of events.

'Admiration and trepidation'

George Butler came and went from Philip's life from the time they were children. Raised in a Jehova's Witness family, Philip Butler left the church when he was 15. When George was around, he said he felt like he had family.

Despite this, he testified he was afraid of his brother due to his volatile temper and drug addiction.

"Leading up to May 21, 2018, Philip Butler's feelings towards George were a mix of admiration and trepidation," Rehner said.

Butler had testified he awoke in his own home that night to find his brother rummaging through dresser drawers. He was searching for a piece of paper with their middle brother Jonathan's address on it.

Defence lawyer Karen Rehner gave closing arguments at the trial for her client, Philip Butler, on Thursday morning. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Butler made a phone call to a friend and left a voicemail asking for him to call back as soon as possible. He said he then went into the bedroom to confront George.

That's when a fight broke out that spilled into a spare bedroom and he said George began punching him in the back of the head.

"Philip just wanted a chance to get away," Rehner told the jury.

To meet the bar for self-defence, the jury must consider if there was force being used against Butler, and if Butler reacted with reasonable force.

At no point did he call the police, nor did he try to escape from the home during breaks in violence where he had ample opportunity.

"It's not whether Philip Butler's actions were perfect, but whether they were reasonable," Rehner said.

The jury can acquit Butler, find him guilty of second-degree murder or guilty of manslaughter.

Justice Valerie Marshall began giving her instructions to the jury late Thursday morning. It's expected they will begin deliberations in the afternoon.

