Philip Butler testifies about brawl with brother before his death

The second-degree murder trial for Philip Butler resumed Monday morning with the accused taking the stand, after a weeklong break to sort out a legal issue.

Taking the stand, Butler detailed a fight between him and his brother George, who he is accused of killing on May 21, 2018, inside his home in Conception Bay South.

Butler told the court the two men smoked crack and drank whisky, and fell asleep watching a movie.

Butler said he woke up the next morning to find his brother rifling through his dresser drawers, looking for the address of the third brother, Jonathan.

A fight broke out between the two, and according to Butler, George started throwing the drawers at him and yelling at him as though he were Jonathan.

Butler said George went to the bathroom and stuck a needle into his neck to shoot up. When George left the bathroom, Butler said he put on pyjama pants and slippers and made a break for the front door. But, he testifed, George grabbed him by the hair.

Butler said George dragged him upstairs and threw him on the couch. He said George grabbed a needle and jabbed it into his arm.

"I thought I was going to die," Butler testified, adding he grabbed George in a headlock and they both fell to the floor. Philip said George then passed out.

The Butler family is Jehova’s Witness. Philip left the church at 15 and says he was made a black sheep. So while he was afraid of George, he felt he had family when George was around. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/butlertrial?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#butlertrial</a> —@ryancookeNL

"I really didn't think using a headlock was going to kill him. I honestly believed I was going to be able to subdue him and get out of there," Butler told the court Monday.

The trial resumed Monday after a hiatus while the Crown and defence lawyer sorted through an issue, the details of which CBC News cannot report on since the jury was not present for the discussion.

Signs of strangulation, says former medical examiner

Dr. Simon Avis, who testified earlier during the trial, said it's likely George Butler died of manual strangulation.

Avis — who recently retired as the province's chief medical examiner — spoke to the jury last week as if they were his students, explaining the different types of asphyxiation and the type of strangulation that corresponds to each.

Upon examining the inside of George Butler's neck, Avis found signs of strangulation that could have only been caused by another person, hence his suggestion of manual strangulation.

Simon Avis. the former chief medical examiner of Newfoundland and Labrador, testified that it's likely George Butler died of manual strangulation. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The jury was asked to look at autopsy photos, which documented injuries discovered on Butler's body during Avis's examination.

George Butler had cuts on his lip, as well as bruising around his eye. There were also signs of damage to his knuckles.

"These are fairly typical to a fist fight," Avis said. "There's evidence that at some point in time this individual punched something."

