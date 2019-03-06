Man accused of killing brother released on $15K bail

A Conception Bay South man accused of killing his older brother has been granted bail after posting $15,000 plus securing a surety.

Philip Butler, originally from Kelligrews, was charged last year after the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to his Upper Gullies home on the evening of May 21, 2018.

Officers found George Allan Butler, 43, dead inside.

Butler was granted bail at Supreme Court in St. John's Wednesday morning. He was ordered to pay $15,000, and has a surety.

