N.L. expands list of health problems that pharmacists can treat

One day after the Newfoundland and Labrador government announced new prescribing powers for registered nurses, the province's pharmacists learned their ability to assess ailments and issue prescriptions will also expand.

At a news conference Tuesday announcing the changes, Premier Andrew Furey said allowing pharmacists to assess and prescribe medication for four new ailments and conditions will let people get help faster, ease the strain on the province's doctors and emergency rooms, and save the province money in the long run.

"The cost is assumed when the patient gets the condition. What this does is allows us to deal with it in a cost-effective manner," he said.

"I think there's good evidence to support, especially around [urinary tract infections], when that can be treated outside the emergency department. It prevents a trip to the emergency department, which is probably the ultimate expense to the system — tying up nurses, tying up beds, tying up the emergency department, precluding other people from being seen."

The four conditions that will now be covered by pharmacists for anyone with a valid medical care plan card by pharmacists are conjunctivitis, fungal nail infections, shingles and uncomplicated urinary tract infections.

The government also announced pharmacists will be able to extend prescriptions up to one year, rather than the previous maximum of 90 days.

Dr. Janice Audeau, a Corner Brook pharmacist and president of the Pharmacists' Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, said the initiative is a "tremendous step forward," especially the expansion of universal coverage by pharmacists to also include treatment for gastroesphageal reflux disease, nicotine dependence, cold sores, fungal skin infections and hemorrhoids. Patients previously had to pay out of pocket at a pharmacy unless covered by the provincial prescription drug program.

"The cost [elimination] is huge," said Audeau, especially given the recent rise in the cost of living.

She said patients, given a choice, often opt for an option that doesn't require an out-of-pocket payment rather than one with an associated cost.

"There's a lot of times when I say, 'You know, I would be able to do this assessment for you. However, it's X amount of money,' and people do decide to go access the emergency room instead because they don't have the extra money, because maybe they also have to pay out of pocket for the actual prescription," said Audeau.

"So I think this is going to be really great in preventing that from happening as well."

The Health Department expects to spend $8.2 million this year, included in the 2023 budget, on expanding the program, and $16.6 million annually once everyone is on board.

