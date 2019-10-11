St. John's East candidates duel over who can deliver pharmacare

The issue of a national pharmacare program became a hot topic on the campaign trail in the hotly-contested riding of St. John's East Friday, with Liberal and NDP candidates dueling over who can deliver.

NDP candidate Jack Harris, looking to return to Ottawa after electoral defeat in 2015, initiated the debate by calling reporters to the parking lot outside the MCP building in St. John's.

Pointing to the sign in front of the building, Harris said Canadians should be carrying a prescription drug card, and a dental care plan card, to make sure citizens have affordable access, just like they do for health care services.

"They should be able to take a card to get their prescription drugs. They should be able to have a card that gives them dental care. So many people don't," Harris said.

He added that the NDP will also tackle affordable housing, student debt and climate change.

"These are the priorities that we would fight for in Ottawa in government or in any capacity that we're granted," Harris said, eluding to polls that suggest a Liberal minority government, with perhaps the NDP holding the balance of power, is a real scenario after the Oct. 21 vote.

"In any configuration in parliament, we will be fighting for those things."

Make the 'super rich pay their fair share'

Government-funded pharmacare and dental care programs would cost billions, but Harris said the party will target one particular group to pay for it.

"We're looking at making sure the super rich pay their fair share, so we will want to close the tax loopholes that allows people to invest money overseas and not pay any taxes at all," Harris said.

He said it's not fair that so many people receive universal health care, but then struggle to acquire the medicine they need after leaving their doctor.

"Too many people go to the drug store, find out this prescription that they have … the cost of that is a deterrent to them and some people walk away from the pharmacist. These drug costs are preventing people from getting the care they need," said Harris.

Harris's Liberal opponent, meanwhile, says the NDP have no chance of delivering on its promise.

St. John's East Liberal incumbent Nick Whalen says the NDP cannot deliver on its promise of a national pharmacare plan because the party has no chance of forming government. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

"As everybody knows, one of two people are going to be called on to be prime minister of this country," said St. John's East incumbent Nick Whalen.

"It's either going to be Andrew Sheer or Justin Trudeau. Andrew Sheer wants to roll back everything we've done on pharmacare. Justin Trudeau wants us to move forward as a country with pharmacare."

The Liberals will deliver a pharmacare program "over the next eight years," said Whalen. "I'm excited to be part of a team that has also promised to do universal pharmacare."

Conservative Party of Canada candidate Joedy Wall could not be reached Friday, but an official with his campaign questioned how the Liberals and the NDP plan to pay for such programs.