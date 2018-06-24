Ditching paper straws to set an environmental example

A St. John's business is getting on the global bandwagon to eliminate the use of plastic straws.

Customs broker PF Collins is distributing stainless steel straws to all of its employees, in a project spearheaded by its marketing and communications specialist, Jill Hampton.

"We all have to do our small part, whether as an individual or small businesses, to protect the environment," Hampton told the St. John's Morning Show.

"It's no different than a fork or a knife or a spoon that you use every day. We've got away from using paper plates … so why should we use paper straws?"

Hampton said the company employs about 100 people in four cities, including St. John's, where it operates out of the White Hills.

She said the office has already reduced its paper output by 70 per cent, thanks to an electronic data management system.

But what workers found on property outside their building showed them there is a long way to go.

"Our staff did a cleanup of Lundrigan's Marsh a couple of weeks ago and they were amazed at how many straws they found in the area," she said.

Hampton said the steel straws will also be used as promotional giveaways at trade shows and other events.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador