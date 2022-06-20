18-year-old dead in single-vehicle crash near Petty Harbour Road
An 18-year-old man is dead after a crash in the area of Petty Harbour Road.
An 18-year-old man is dead after an overnight crash in the area of Petty Harbour Road, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
In a report, police say members of patrol services responded to a single-vehicle accident shortly after 12:30 a.m. NT Monday morning.
The RNC said when officers arrived they found a man with serious injuries. Police say the man, who was the driver of the vehicle, was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.
The RNC said the investigation into the crash is continuing.
