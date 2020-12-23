Looking to bring a pet home this Christmas? It may not be the best time to adopt, says SPCA

The idea of a pet as a Christmas gift can be enticing for animal lovers, but the SPCA in Newfoundland and Labrador advises against it. (Jennifer Harkness/P.E.I. Humane Society)

As much as a pet is a memory-making gift this holiday, the SPCA in Newfoundland and Labrador says it's important to think twice before putting a furry friend under your Christmas tree.

Bonnie Learning, vice-president of the SPCA shelter in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, says a pet is a big commitment in terms of both time and money. The hustle and bustle of the holiday season also might not be the best time to introduce a pet into a new environment, she said.

"Animals can kind of get lost in the shuffle, especially a new pet.... Especially if they're younger like puppies or kittens," Learning said Thursday.

"If you're not home quite a bit through the holidays and you have an animal in your house, a new animal we'll say, they might become destructive or get into mischief…. You need really to have the time to spend with the animal, train the animal, take it for walks."

Learning said the shelter does get clients each year looking to adopt as gifts for other people but those requests are often turned away.

Instead, she says it's important to discuss the idea of getting a pet with the person you plan on giving it to to see if they're willing to take on the responsibility of a pet — along with the necessary time and financial cost that comes with it.

"Someone shouldn't just assume that someone wants to take on the responsibility of a pet that's going to live 10, 15 years when you're talking about cats and dogs," Learning said.

"Not everyone can take on that responsibility, and not everyone wants to."

Sarah MacLeod of the Exploits Valley SPCA with her cat, Bubby. (Submitted by Sarah McLeod)

However, the SPCA in Grand Falls-Windsor is changing their tune slightly this year as the shelter is bursting at the seams with cats.

Sarah MacLeod with the Exploits Valley SPCA says the shelter is currently housing 70 cats. Some of the have been there since the summer, she said, due to the fact that adult cats are far less popular adoptions than kittens or dogs.

"Adopting an adult cat is a much easier transition to your home. You know the personality, you kind of know what you're getting," MacLeod told CBC Radio earlier this month.

"You're going to have a much calmer companion and all around easier time. You know exactly what you get when you're talking home an adult pet."

MacLeod says adopting a pet around the holidays has its pros and cons. It can be a magical gift that brings love and memories for years, she said.

But like Learning, MacLeod says it's something you need to be sure of before you decide to pull the trigger.

"Everybody needs to be prepared for that financially prior getting one, and also the change in lifestyle and responsibility," she said.

"A pet is not something just for Christmas, or just to help out the shelter. You need to be sure that you're ready for this for life."