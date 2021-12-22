Peterview man killed in 'hunting incident,' say RCMP
Police say the man died at the scene early Wednesday morning.
A 48-year-old man from Peterview, just south of Botwood, N.L. died in what police are calling a 'hunting incident' early Wednesday morning.
According to a news release from the RCMP, the man was hunting in a wooded area outside of Peterview when he was allegedly shot by another hunter.
Officers in Grand Falls-Windsor were called around 8 a.m., and responded along with fire and ambulance crews.
The RCMP say the man was dead when the emergency crews arrived.
Police are still investigating the incident.