Peterview man killed in 'hunting incident,' say RCMP

A 48-year-old man from Peterview, just south of Botwood, N.L. died in what police are calling a 'hunting incident' early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the RCMP, the man was hunting in a wooded area outside of Peterview when he was allegedly shot by another hunter.

Officers in Grand Falls-Windsor were called around 8 a.m., and responded along with fire and ambulance crews.

The RCMP say the man was dead when the emergency crews arrived.

Police are still investigating the incident.

