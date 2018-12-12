Corner Brook Bishop Peter Hundt named new archbishop of St. John's

St. John's is getting a new archbishop, from the island's west coast.

Peter Hundt, bishop of Corner Brook and Labrador, was named Wednesday morning as the replacement for Archbishop Martin Currie, who resigned from position with the Archdiocese of St. John's on Tuesday, his 75th birthday.

Currie himself released the news, saying Pope Francis accepted his resignation and appointed Hundt. Currie will help with the transition, remaining the apostolic administrator of the archdiocese, until Hundt is installed.

"It has been my privilege to have served as your archbishop for the past 11 years," wrote Currie in the news release.

"I have greatly enjoyed my time as your archbishop, but I must confess, at times, I found the burden very heavy to bear. I am deeply grateful to the priests, religious staff and volunteers for all that they have done for me personally and for the good of our archdiocese."

Hundt has been the bishop of Corner Brook and Labrador since 2011. Prior to that appointment he served numerous appointments, including as an auxiliary bishop with the Toronto archdiocese.

Currie also invited parishioners to a mass of thanksgiving on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. to say farewell, at the Basilica Cathedral in St. John's.

