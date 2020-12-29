The lights are bright on Angel Place: Hear from one couple about their shining Christmas display

Peter Adams and Eleanor Filler have been putting off a Christmas display at their home for over 25 years. They spoke with the CBC's Anthony Germain about their handiwork earlier this month. (CBC)

Peter Adams and Eleanor Fillier have been flexing their decorative muscle for over 25 years on Angel Place in St. John's, and this Christmas is no different.

The couple have decorated their home for as long as they can remember, hoping to highlight the joy of the season.

"I just enjoy doing it. For the grandkids and their children," Adams told CBC earlier this month from outside his house in the west end neighbourhood.

Adams said the decorating usually begins after Halloween, putting a few hours of work into the front of his home every evening. Most decorations are handmade from over the years, and he said he couldn't pick a favourite out of his collection.

"I like all of them. If they weren't my favourite they wouldn't be there," he laughed.

He said it results in quite a few trips up and down the ladder, but it's all worth it in the end.

"I've got to [get on the ladder]," he said. "No one else will do it."

"I have no choice [but] to make sure he don't fall, right?" Fillier joked.

In most years, the couple also decorates the inside of their home as a Christmas village, inviting people from all over the neighbourhood to enjoy the holiday spirit. That couldn't happen this time around, thanks to COVID-19, but Adams hopes to do it all again next year.

"Got to keep in the spirit," he said.