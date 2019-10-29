People fleeing abusive relationships in Lab West now have help finding homes for their pets

A new program in Labrador West aims to help people who want to leave abusive relationships but are worried about leaving their pets behind.

"We know that women who experience violence and abuse are less likely to leave a violent situation if there's a pet in a home," said Nicole Young, executive director of Hope Haven, a women's shelter in Labrador City.

So police and Labrador organizations have teamed up to launch a program that will find temporary homes for pets owned by victims of intimate partner violence.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, Hope Haven, the Faith Haven animal shelter and the towns of Wabush and Labrador City have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on the program.

"As a group we really wanted to implement programs and resources that would address barriers in our community for those experiencing intimate partner violence, and the Pet Safe Keeping program was definitely a priority for us," Young said.

I think it's going to have a great impact.​​ - Nicole Young

The program is aimed at people who stay in toxic relationships because of fear that their cats or dogs may be hurt or killed, said Young.

"Oftentimes perpetrators will use that threat in order to keep individuals within the home," she said.

Now a person leaving an abusive relationship will have foster homes provided for their pets so that they can also escape the abusive home.

"We know that pets are a very important part of our families and reducing barriers is a super-important thing to do," said Young.

"I think it's going to have a great impact."

Young said it's important to identify and remove the barriers that prevent people from leaving abusive relationships.

"I think having programs in place that reduce some of those barriers is going to create an environment where more individuals are able to consider their options when it comes to leaving toxic and violent situations."

