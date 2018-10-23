A lousy problem: Vet warns about dog lice in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

A vet in Happy Valley-Goose Bay is warning dog owners to check their pets for lice.

Dr. Rebecca Jackman of the Valley Veterinarian Clinic recently issued a public notice about pet lice, which is showing up in dogs in the town and surrounding area.

As in humans, lice are parasites that live on a dog's skin, where they feed by biting the skin itself or sucking the animal's blood, depending on the type of louse.

There are several places a dog can pick up lice, she said: the local dog park, as the groomers, in a kennel. Lice spread through direct contact between two dogs or contact between a dog and a contaminated object like a grooming comb.

It's even possible for lice to be contracted in a veterinarian waiting room, though Jackman said that at her clinic animals with lice are isolated when they come in for treatment.

Lice are common among stray dogs as well, and bringing one into your home or having your dog near one can contribute to their spread.

Symptoms of lice

The most obvious symptom of a dog with lice is scratching, especially if it is a new habit or if scratching becomes much more frequent, Jackman said.

If you suspect lice, check your dog's coat for the bugs. Focus in particular on areas with less hair, where they may be easier to see, she said. That includes the belly, neck and underarms. The insects are flat, six-legged and non-winged, and the nits or eggs look like white dots attached to the hair shaft.

If the lice are longstanding, the dog can have scabs and scales from bites that you may see or feel, she said.

In most dogs, lice will be uncomfortable but not otherwise harmful, Jackman said.

However, the bites can lead to a skin infection in some cases, she said, and the pests are particularly risky for puppies.

"Little puppies that were severely infested in lice, especially the sucking lice, can get anemia," she said.

Easy to treat: Jackman

The good news is that dog lice don't spread to humans, and are relatively straightforward to get rid of, Jackman said. Unlike fleas, lice don't generally require widespread decontamination.

It's actually really easy to get rid of the lice. - Dr. Rebecca Jackman

"It's actually really easy to get rid of the lice," she said.

"They don't live very long off the dog; that is their preferred environment."

Lice that fall off a dog onto carpet or furniture aren't going to stay alive long, and they don't like to make a human, or even a cat, their host, she said. Lice are species-specific.

"They don't live in your house, only on the dog, and they die very easy with very basic treatments that are used to treat fleas, in most cases."

With files from Labrador Morning

