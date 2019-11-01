Perry Trimper attempting Speaker comeback after 'race card' controversy

Perry Trimper, who resigned from Newfoundland and Labrador cabinet following a voicemail controversy involving the Innu Nation, has put his name forward for Speaker of the House of Assembly.

He has been challenged by former deputy speaker and acting speaker Scott Reid, MHA for St. George's-Humber.

Trimper resigned his post as municipal affairs and environment minister after inadvertently leaving remarks about the Innu people in a voicemail to a staffer at the Innu Nation.

As Trimper is no longer in cabinet, he is able to run for Speaker.

Trimper was known as a well-respected provincial politician before a voicemail, in which he accuses the Innu of entitlement and playing the "race card," became public.

In September, Trimper placed a call to Dominic Rich, executive assistant to the Indigenous organization, in relation to questions surrounding a translator for motor vehicle registration.

After Trimper left his message, the call did not hang up and his comments were recorded on Rich's voicemail.

PC Leader Ches Crosbie has said his caucus will not support Trimper as Speaker. However, the position is determined by secret ballot, when the House of Assembly opens for the fall session on Monday.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador