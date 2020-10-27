'I don't quit': Perry Trimper vows to remain as MHA, as Innu Nation calls for his resignation

Despite calls for his immediate resignation as MHA for Lake Melville, Perry Trimper is vowing to remain in the role until the next election.

"I don't quit. I made a commitment to the people of Lake Melville that I would serve as their representative, and I would do it to the best of my abilities, so I will do that," Trimper told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning on Tuesday.

The Innu Nation issued a press release Monday calling for Trimper to resign, a statement that came on the same day as one from Trimper himself, in which the MHA said he was withdrawing as candidate for Lake Melville in the next general election, as well as from his Liberal caucus roles as a parliamentary secretary and special advisor on climate change to the premier.

In the release, the Innu Nation's statement said Trimper's remaining in caucus is, by default, "acceptance of systemic racism by both the government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador and only serves to demonstrate further failure by Mr. Trimper to take responsibility for his actions."

On Tuesday morning, Trimper refused to address the comments that led to the controversy in the first place.

Those comments were made Oct. 20, when he said homeless people in Happy Valley-Goose Bay were "choosing" a risky lifestyle, in the wake of a video that showed a homeless Inuk man being thrown to the ground during an arrest in the town by a municipal enforcement officer.

Trimper has since apologized, but in the interview Tuesday said he would not comment further on the matter, pointing to the statement he released Monday.

"I'm not going to go into an analysis in this manner, but I'll suffice to say I do appreciate all those who understand my intentions, my actions, and I thank them very much for that," Trimper said.

In September 2019, Trimper resigned as municipal affairs and environment minister and apologized after accidentally leaving comments on a voicemail to an Innu Nation staff member, describing the Innu as playing "the race card."

In its release, Innu Nation said the 2019 apology was Trimper making "excuses for his behaviour," and the second, recent apology "is indicative of his failure to understand systemic racism and a willingness to engage in victim-blaming that renders him incapable of representing Indigenous people."

The date of the next provincial election has not been set, and Innu leaders said since Trimper could remain as MHA for months to come, "having him remain as their MHA is not something they can support."

Trimper thanked people of his district for their support, and said there has been "a great avalanche of calls, emails, messages, and it's very encouraging."

