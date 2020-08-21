Furey appoints Perry Trimper as parliamentary secretary

Premier Andrew Furey has appointed Liberal MHA Perry Trimper as parliamentary secretary.

Trimper, MHA for Lake Melville, will assist Education Minister Tom Osborne and Finance Minister Siobhan Coady, and will serve as special advisor to the premier on climate change, according to a government press release Friday.

Parliamentary secretaries can make announcements and statements in the House of Assembly, respond to questions, represent departments at public meetings and events, and participate in the administration of departmental programs.

"I welcome Mr. Trimper to the role of parliamentary secretary. His considerable experience and expertise will be assets to myself as well as the ministers of education and finance as we all work together on important issues on behalf of the people of the province," said Furey in the media release.

Controversy

Trimper resigned from former premier Dwight Ball's cabinet as municipal affairs and environment minister last September after he inadvertently left remarks in a voicemail to Innu Nation staffer Dominic Rich that Rich castigated as "very racist."

Trimper had been appointed to his ministerial duties only a week before his comments, after serving as Speaker of the legislature from 2017 to 2019.

The call was placed to Rich in a response to questions surrounding a translator for motor vehicle registration. Trimper left his reply, but failed to hang up.

A group of protesters gathered Trimper's constituency office in September, calling for his resignation. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

An unidentified woman was heard saying, "Well, you know, you can't have it all in every language."

Trimper responded, "There's got to be an easier way to provide.… It's not their God-given right for us to provide service." Trimper also added, "They won't read it" even if the material were translated from English.

The woman continued, saying, "They have a feeling of entitlement," to which Trimper replied, "The race card comes up all the time."

"Man, don't play that on me. I've been 32 years working with you guys, don't play that on me," he added in the recording.

Protesters called for his resignation as MHA of the central Labrador district.

Experience in climate

Trimper worked for 30 years in northern resource development and wildlife ecology as a principal scientist involved with environmental research and assessment projects in Labrador, according to the government's media release.

Before becoming the minister of municipal affairs and environment, Trimper served in other cabinet roles, including environment and climate change.

