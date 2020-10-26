Perry Trimper halts re-election bid in wake of comments about homeless people

Perry Trimper, the MHA for Lake Melville, will not seek re-election in the next general provincial election, and has withdrawn from some of his legislative duties.

Trimper had been the confirmed Liberal candidate for the district, but in an email announcement Monday morning, said he was withdrawing his nomination.

"With progress and change comes challenge. I feel I have advanced the challenges before Lake Melville as far as I can take them at this time," Trimper said in the email.

Trimper also said he is resigning from his role as parliamentary secretary to the Education and Finance departments, as well as his position as a special advisor on climate change to the premier. Trimper was named to those roles in August.

His announcement comes on the heels of controversial comments about homeless people in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. In the wake of a video showing a homeless Inuk man in the town being arrested, handcuffed and then thrown to the ground by a municipal enforcement officer, on Oct. 20 Trimper said homeless people were "choosing" a risky lifestyle.

Trimper has since apologized for those comments. Two days later, on Thursday, Premier Andrew Furey hinted that Trimper was re-evaluating his political future in the wake of his words.

"I found those comments troubling, and the language that was selected was inappropriate," said Furey.

In Monday's statement Trimper said he will continue to support the people of Lake Melville, and not comment further publicly on the matter.

"There is still plenty of work to do, and I will do what I can to assist," he said in the statement.

Trimper resigned from cabinet in September 2019, after he inadvertently left comments on a voicemail to an Innu Nation staff member, describing the Innu as playing "the race card." Trimper apologized at the time for that recording.

On Friday, Eugene Hart, chief of the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation, called for Trimper to step down over the two incidents.

Trimper was first elected to the House of Assembly in 2015.

