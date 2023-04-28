N.L. doubles permanent residency spaces for immigrant workers, but advocates say challenges remain

Immigration Minister Gerry Byrne said the province had a backlog of immigration applications at the end of 2022. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

The federal government has doubled Newfoundland and Labrador's allocation of employment-based immigration spaces after the province filled all of its spots months ahead of schedule last year.

On Wednesday, Immigration, Population Growth and Skills Minister Gerry Byrne said this year the province's immigration spaces under the Atlantic Immigration Program and provincial nominee program will grow from 1,500 to 3,050.

"The levels that I announced today was a substantive increase compared to our previous levels," he said while speaking with reporters.

In 2022, Newfoundland and Labrador saw its largest population increase since 1971, which Byrne attributed to migration from other provinces and countries.

Last fall, Byrne slammed the federal government over a lack of support, claiming his federal counterpart, Sean Fraser, had turned down a previous request for a higher allocation of immigrant spaces.

"We were basically unable to advance our agenda," Byrne said Wednesday.

Byrne said he has since met with Fraser, who agreed to increase the province's immigration spaces in 2023.

"Not only has the minister responded positively, but there will be additional increases in the years to come," Byrne said.

Byrne said the provincial government had a backlog of applications from 2022, which it submitted at the beginning of the year.

"January of 2023 was, I think, historically the largest month that Newfoundland and Labrador has ever presented to Ottawa a book of applications," he said.

Byrne said the province accepted just over 625 refugees in 2021.

'It's very difficult'

During question period, Progressive Conservative immigration critic Joedy Wall accused Byrne of "platitudes."

"The real story being written here is one of barriers and struggles created by a disconnected government," he said.

"Sure, you can get them here, but what then?"

Wall asked how many Ukrainian newcomers have a family doctor, but while speaking with reporters, Byrne said he didn't have that number.

NDP Leader Jim Dinn pointed to the K-12 school system, housing and transportation as areas of concern.

"We're going to do a wonderful job attracting people but we really haven't thought it through on this end," he said, calling the province's immigration strategy "slap-dash."

Adi Khaitan, organizer with the Migrant Action Centre, said the path to permanent residency is difficult, pointing to access to health care and recognition of foreign credentials as two obstacles.

"There's a lot of barriers and a lot of precarity," Khaitan said. "That isn't just simply solved by increasing the number of permanent residency spots."

Khaitan is calling for full immigration status for all newcomers. They said provincial government messaging has a tendency to present immigrants as "cash cows."

"[They're] talking about migrants and immigrants as folks who just contribute to the economy and not as humans, not as people who come in with values, as people who have their own lives," Khaitan said.

Wanda Cuff Young is vice-president of Work Global Canada, a company which matches newcomers with jobs in Canada. (Caroline Hillier/CBC)

Wanda Cuff Young, vice-president of international recruitment company Work Global Canada, pointed to licensing and language challenges, in addition to other issues. She said those challenges, like transportation, are more pronounced in rural areas.

"It doesn't exist. You know, it's very difficult for people to live in these areas," she said.

Young said she wants to see more collaboration to address the barriers newcomers are facing.

"They don't just affect people that we're bringing here, they're also affecting people that live here now," she said.

