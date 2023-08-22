St. John's Arts and Culture Centre gets a new name in honour of John Perlin

A prolific cultural ambassador for Newfoundland and Labrador who died last year at age 88 will live on as the new namesake for the Arts and Culture Centre in St. John's.

John Crosbie Perlin, a monarchist who was named to the Order of Canada and held an appointment as head of cultural affairs in Newfoundland and Labrador, helped establish the province's network of arts and culture centres.

The 56-year-old performance space in St. John's has been renamed the John C. Perlin Arts and Culture Centre, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation announced Tuesday.

"This dedication will ensure that the history of our Arts and Culture Centres, as well as Mr. Perlin's contributions to Newfoundland and Labrador's cultural sector, are remembered for years to come," said a press release from the department.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will issue a tender for new signage for the facility.

The Arts and Culture Centre opened in 1967.