New program provides free period products to girls in Northern Peninsula schools

Saving girls in schools on the Northern Peninsula from embarrassment is the motivation behind a new initiative from the area's women's centre to offer free period products to those in need.

"I guess you could say we're kinda being proactive," says Terri Lynn Hamlyn, executive director of the NorPen Status of Women Council in Port Saunders.

"If a student came to school and didn't have any on them, or maybe a student came to school and don't have any or can't afford to have any, we will supply the school with these items."

Hamlyn said she talked to schools in their area that agreed to partner with them to supply feminine hygiene products "in case a student may be in need."

Working with communities

They started Feb. 24 with a "Tampon Tuesday" drive in conjunction with the United Way, and will continue to collect items to pass on to students.

By putting the products in bathrooms, Hamlyn said students will be able to take what they need to "save them a bit of embarrassment," from having to ask school staff for tampons or pads.

Terri Lynn Hamlyn, the executive director of the NorPen Status of Women Council, says offering free period products in school will really help students. (Submitted by Terri Lynn Hamlyn)

Although they didn't do an assessment to find out if there is actually a need, Hamlyn said she knows from her time at school that young women are often caught without the necessities.

Canada removed the tax on feminine hygiene products nearly five years ago, but Hamlyn said the cost of the necessities is still a challenge for many.

She said it's estimated that Canadian women spend roughly $6,000 on menstrual hygiene products in their lifetimes, and the costs are "out of reach" for low-income women and families, homeless women, or those living on social assistance.

"This would make a huge difference. It would ease the financial burden. It would ease the idea of not having it with them in the schools, so it would save the embarrassment," said Hamlyn.

