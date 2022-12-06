What's it like watching your child become a Netflix star? Ask Joel Thomas Hynes and Sherry White

Joel Thomas Hynes and Sherry White are no strangers to the world of film and TV, but watching their son skyrocket to fame is taking them through some uncharted territory.

White and Hynes have collaborated on several big projects — Orphan Black, Crackie and Little Dog, to name a few — but their most fruitful shared credit is for the role of parent to Percy Hynes White.

They've watched his career take off in recent years with roles on Marvel's The Gifted, but he's burst onto the streaming scene with Netflix's smash hit Wednesday, with several episodes directed by Tim Burton.

"What did Tim Burton say about him? Remember that?" Hynes asks with a gruff chuckle.

"Yeah, Tim Burton described him as being inherently likable and untrustworthy," White laughed.

Percy Hynes White of St. John's spent eight months in Romania filming Wednesday, Tim Burton's adaptation of the Addams Family. (Netflix)

Hynes, 21, had been on Netflix's radar for several years, after screen testing for Stranger Things when he was a teenager. He didn't get that role — he was a couple of years older than the rest of the cast members — but his parents now see it for what it was.

"It's just a blessing he didn't get that at the time," Hynes said.

Wednesday — an adaptation of The Addams Family — had the most successful start of any show in Netflix's history, surpassing records set by Stranger Things, according to the streaming service. Hynes White plays Xavier Thorpe, a brooding young painter who is a classmate of the show's titular character.

Hynes White has seen his following explode on social media since the show took off.

"The day before it launched, he was at—" White started.

"A hundred thousand?" Hynes interjected.

"Not even — 76,000. And now he's at 2.4 [million]."

"Sherry's watching," Hynes laughed.

LISTEN: Joel Thomas Hynes and Sherry White sit down with Krissy Holmes on The St. John's Morning Show:

St John's Morning Show 15:40 Percy Hynes White's parents on his new big role Even if you haven’t seen the new Netflix series Wednesday, you likely have seen all the hometown hype around Percy Hynes White, one of the big stars of the show. Well we are about to learn what the ride has been like for his parents. Sherry White and Joel Thomas Hynes join us in studio to talk about their son.

Shooting during Romanian lockdowns

While everyone in the family has a wealth of experience on film and TV sets, nothing compares to the experience their son had shooting Wednesday. Most of the filming took place in Romania, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country had a mandated curfew, and the actors spent a lot of time confined to their apartment complex.

White and Hynes took turns visiting and helping their son get settled for the first time on his own for an extended period.

"When I got there, Percy literally just had a jar of mayonnaise in his fridge," his mom said.

"It's not always easy," his dad said. "He's over there sometimes for seven or eight days in between a workday, in an apartment in a foreign country with a curfew on. I just went over and got him a toaster and kitchen knives, and made his apartment more livable."

Percy Hynes White on starring in Wednesday: 'I never expected to be here' Duration 1:32 Canada's Percy Hynes White is starring in Netflix's new series Wednesday, the latest reimagining of the iconic Addams Family. He says he never expected his career to go this far.

They say all the attention hasn't changed their son. Growing up around the industry, he knows the business can be filled with ups and downs and fame can be fleeting.

Hynes and White said their son is now shooting a romantic comedy with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, which is being shot in Utah.

White said the pair became good friends during filming in Romania — the first project where Hynes White worked with a cast of people his own age.

"He's made great friends," Hynes said. "Real, good, solid fundamental friendships on this show [and] that hasn't really happened before."

