People of Buckmaster

Buckmaster's Circle, in the centre of St. John's, houses 120 Newfoundland and Labrador Housing units and is home to roughly 600 residents. The warmth of the people who live there, coupled with their eagerness to chat and share their stories with a complete stranger, makes the community feel like a small town within the province's largest city.

On Wednesday the community celebrated the 25th anniversary of its public community centre, a place as open as the people who work there and those they help. It's a place where staffers go above and beyond to help their fellow community members with whatever they need.

The Buckmaster's Circle Community Centre celebrated its 25th anniversary on Wednesday. Opened in 1993, the centre provides programs and support for members of the community and outlying areas. (Mike Moore/CBC)

CBC spoke with the centre's staff members and members of the community, both old and new, to learn how they made 600 people to feel included, respected and welcomed in one of the most tightly knit and storied areas of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

These are their stories.

Bonnie James

Bonnie James is the executive director for the Buckmaster's Circle Community Centre. She has been a part of the centre for 18 years. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Bonnie James is the executive director of the Buckmaster's Circle Community Centre. She has been a part of the centre for 18 years, and the entire operation feels hinged on her leadership and expertise. James has a Swiss Army Knife attitude with the ability and willingness to take on any task in front of her.

"My experience started here back in early 2000. I had graduated from university with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and sociology. So I wasn't exactly sure where I fit, in terms of a profession. I wasn't a social worker, I wasn't a teacher, but I knew that I wanted to work with people, and I knew that I wanted to be in the helping profession.

"And I instantly felt welcomed here. From the time that I came in here, with the staff and with the community members I met at that time, I just instantly felt welcomed.

"I believe that you either have a type of passion for this work, or you don't. Fortunately I feel that I have a passion for this work and working with people in whatever that might look like. Because every day is different here."

Sarah Osmond

Sarah Osmond works at the Buckmaster's Circle Community Centre as part of a senior's cooking program. She has been there for four years. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Sarah Osmond took a job at the community centre on a whim. What started as a part-time position helping kids from the area with their homework quickly became full time when funding came through for a senior's cooking program.

"I used to cook meals for seniors and deliver them to their houses. So it was always a cooked meal and a household item was in their bag each week. There was one gentleman, he's now passed away, he used to be so happy and excited when I used to walk there. He would invite me in, and you could tell that he didn't really have much, but he appreciated even that company for 20 minutes or so.

"That's when I became full time. This October will be four years. For one, you have to enjoy where you work, and the people who you work with makes a big difference. But seeing how the community appreciates certain things that we do, or certain things that we offer, makes it better."

Ahmed Alktifan

Ahmed Alktifan likes to study and play soccer. He came to Newfoundland and Labrador almost three years ago, and is originally from Syria. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Ahmed Alktifan, 13, came to St. John's from Syria almost three years ago. He attends junior high school and is more serious about his studies than possibly any other junior high student in the history of junior high students. Alktifan says there is a stark difference between schools in Canada and his former school in Jordan, where he first lived after leaving Syria with his family. Now, he enjoys reading and writing, and playing soccer in his spare time around Buckmaster's Circle.

"I went to Jordan for four years. If you didn't have homework you would get punished. They hate Syrian people. They didn't want anyone to come to their country. Bad teachers. No future.

"This area has friendly people. You can get help for homework at the centre. It's a safe area.

"Difficult weather, but friendly people. A good safe country for us, and more of a future, more experience if you want a good future. Good teachers, good schools.

"My dad told me to become a doctor or an engineer."

Emily Dwyer

Emily Dwyer plans to study early childhood education in the future, after gaining early experience working at the community centre. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Emily Dwyer has lived in Buckmaster's Circle for most of her life. Dwyer, who is 17, has been involved with the community centre for three years, giving back to the community that has supported her. A recent graduate of Holy Heart of Mary High School, Dwyer plans to pursue early childhood education after taking a year off from her studies.

"I've always loved working with children, even volunteering down at the Boys and Girls Club. I always liked helping out with the younger kids, and I love babysitting children. So when I applied here for my first year of work I really enjoyed it, and I kept coming back and thought it was something I wanted to do for a living.

"I just love helping out and giving my help as much as I can. It makes me feel good about myself.

"I've lived in Buckmaster's Circle since I was six months old. It's home. It's quite eventful sometimes, but it's still really awesome to be here, and I don't feel like I ever want to move out. I think it's a great community."

Daniel Anstey

Artist Daniel Anstey draws inspiration from the Buckmaster's Circle community. His latest painting has the message about the realities of climate change. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Daniel Anstey moved into the Buckmaster neighbourhood after meeting his wife at a swimming pool, but he was no stranger to the area as he worked at the St. Clare's Mercy Hospital, only steps away from the housing project. A nurse by trade, Anstey discovered art at a young age but didn't begin painting until he was almost 30. Now 59, Anstey's home is covered wall to wall with his original work.

He unveiled his latest piece, about global warming, specifically for this feature.

"I ended up moving in here with her and getting great inspiration from this area as an artist. That's what I like about this Buckmaster's Circle area, it's the diversity of the people that are here. For an artist, especially one coming from the bay area where I can see every crook and corner as a painting, to come in and feel the people and merge it together is what you will see from me now. That's how an artist works. I have work all over the city and the province.

"It's not much different here in the circle than it is out around the bay areas. It's just a high concentration of people and with that comes all kinds of labels and stigmatism. If you can get past that and look it as an opportunity when you come here, I think this is the result that you see when you look around here."

John Lamkin

John Lamkin has spent much of his life in around the Buckmaster's Circle community. He says he has seen great growth in the community. (Mike Moore/CBC)

John Lamkin grew up in the Buckmaster's area as a child, and moved back into the neighbourhood 18 years ago. Lamkin says he has seen a lot of change in the area since he was growing up in the community and is happy to see all of the houses getting renovated.

"This is a better place now, for a lot of people. There's more sense of community. The community centre has stuff on the go for the kids, for the seniors and for all the adults.

"Things have been a lot better. There's a lot of progress coming from the centre."

Candy Jones

Candy Jones works in the preschool at the community centre. Her favourite part is graduation day. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Candy Jones began her time with the Buckmaster's Circle Community Centre 13 years ago, but has been a resident of the area for 28 years. Jones says she mostly kept to herself when first moving into the neighbourhood, but working at the centre has allowed her to meet her neighbours. Now she handles the pre-school program hosted by the centre.

"It helped me grow as a person. It is very rewarding, especially in the job I'm in. Coming to work every day is very rewarding. I could be having the worst day, and to come to work I'll always have a smile on my face.

"Some days are hard, some days are good. It depends I suppose.

"One of the highlights from my job is the pre-school graduation. They come in and there's a cap-and-gown celebration.

"I've seen such growth in everything. I just find living here is a good place to live. I have that connection here. The people I know are supportive, they're outgoing, friendly. It's positive. It's getting a facelift now and it looks great.

"The community centre is a positive place to come. There's always someone, or more than one person, that will try to do what they can. We will find an answer."

Ahmed Alrajab

Ahmed Alrajab enjoys reading and writing, and hopes to study law or engineering after finishing school. He is from Syria, and landed in Newfoundland in 2016. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Ahmed Alrajab also hails from Syria and attends junior high school in St. John's. At first glance he seems like the strong silent type, but is quick to share his aspirations of studying law in the future. He enjoys reading and writing but in his spare time he loves to go fishing, making Newfoundland and Labrador the perfect new home for the 13-year-old.

"We came to the centre and met the doctor downstairs. Two months later she told us there was homework help, so we just came here and did great. We do writing, read books and play games.

"The people are 110 per cent. They are great. Some of them.

"I'm going to become a lawyer, or an engineer."

Kim Mallard

Kim Mallard moved into Buckmaster's Circle the same year the now 25-year-old community centre opened in 1993. She has been working with the centre for six years. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Kim Mallard moved into Buckmaster's Circle in 1993, the same year the community centre opened. She has now been working at the centre for six years, her way of giving back to her community and making a career out of what she enjoys doing. Mallard is a Jill of all trades at the centre, able to fit into any roll she's needed for on any given day.

"Christmas time here is my all-time favourite. There's just so much that the centre does, and anonymous people do to give back to this community, that I really enjoy. Especially when we do our turkey delivery day, just how joyful and grateful people are that you take the time to go knock on their door. It's different every year, but usually we go door to door with a turkey as staff, our board members, some volunteers, we try to give every household a turkey every year.

"Growing up the centre meant you always had somewhere to go and hang out. It also made it easy to make new friends for when people are moving in."

Braedon Lamkin

Braedon Lamkin grew up in Buckmaster's Circle. He still loves his community to this day and says he just had to come back for the 25th anniversary of the community centre. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Braedon Lamkin grew up in Buckmaster's Circle, and while he isn't there anymore he enjoys visiting his old neighborhood. Lamkin feels that the Buckmaster's Circle community is a great place to be, especially when people come together in celebration as they have for the 25th anniversary of the community centre.

"You get to talk to everybody in the community and learn more about them. I was here for most of childhood, it's still a great place to be. When I come back here I feel like a child again.

"When the park opened, I was there for that. I loved to run around, I'd be running around the whole place and my Nan and Pop and Mom and Dad would be trying to catch me.

"I came out here for the anniversary when I found out about it. I just thought, I have to come back."

Barb Stansbury

Barb Stansbury has been in Buckmaster's Circle for 21 years. She often volunteers her time at the community centre, and has done so for nine years. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Barb Stansbury has lived in the neighbourhood of Buckmaster's Circle for 21 years. She spends her time volunteering at the community centre, just to help out and give back where she can. Stansbury has been volunteering for nine years.

"This community means an awful lot to me. We have a lot of close-knit people, close-knit families here a long time. I just think it's great here.

"Twenty-five years of the centre, I think it means a lot to all of us. It just goes to show that if you're close enough, and you're tight enough to get together, it means a lot. We're all here together to support Buckmaster's Circle.

"I help cook meals, and have a monthly supper for everybody. Everybody gets together and has a great feed and a great laugh. And we do the children's program for lunches and breakfasts. To see all the kids come in and take their little lunches and go on, I think it's great."

Natasha Wickham

Natasha Wickham is a single mother of five. She says the community centre is a big help for her. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Natasha Wickham came to Buckmaster's Circle in 2007 when she moved in with family. She left after only a year but as of January of this year she returned to the community with her own kids. A single mother of five, Wickham says the community, especially the community centre, has been an enormous help to her.

"It's a big benefit when it comes to the back-to-school programs and the breakfast programs and the healthy baby clubs that they run from there. All of that I take advantage of, being a mom. I'm not allowed to work with my medical stuff.

"My biggest thing is the camp for the kids. The summer camp I really enjoy. It's affordable for me to be able to send my two kids to camp. If I lived anywhere else I wouldn't be able to afford that. Everything is just great, with supports and that stuff.

"What I love best is the location of the playground in relation to my house. I can just watch my kids from my window, I don't have to worry about it so much."

Judy Gough

Judy Gough (left) has been a member of the Buckmaster's Circle community for 16 years. She says she enjoys the small events the community holds which are perfect for her and her son Robbie (right). (Mike Moore/CBC)

Judy Gough has been a member of the Buckmaster's Circle community for 16 years. She has a son with autism and really enjoys how she can bring him to events put off by the community and the community centre. The pair was taking in the festivities of the 25th anniversary of the community centre, and were dancing their way through the crowd while listening to the live band.

"When there's smaller gatherings like this he can participate with some stuff without being too overwhelmed with people.

"The community centre is convenient for when you need to do resume stuff, print stuff off, fax things. It's right there so you don't have to go looking all over town and paying for it.

"Everybody knows everybody, maybe not by name, but by sight. I feel safe walking here at nighttime."

