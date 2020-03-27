Labradorians soaking up fresh air after feeling housebound

Sarah and Ryan Snider have been enjoying the fresh air by skiing the trails at the Birch Brook Nordic Ski Club in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Sarah Snider)

During this time of self-isolation and physical distancing — it's important to go outside and get some fresh air.

With warmer spring temperatures in the forecast this week, many people in Labrador did just that.

From snowshoeing to skiing — or a boil-up on snowmobile — Labradorians were soaking up the fresh air while respecting social distancing boundaries.

Sarah Snider and her husband went skiing on the trails at the Birch Brook Nordic Ski Club in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

She says being on a ski trail helps with ongoing isolation that many are going through.

"It's pretty tranquil out here and there's a lot of different trails and long trails, short trails. This is a perfect spot when we have to stay home and stay isolated. It's a nice way to get outside and get some exercise," Snider said.

"For me it's more the fresh air and getting away from the house where we have been holed [up]."

The Gabourie family says snowshoeing at the Birch Brook Nordic Ski Club is a much-needed break from staying inside. (Submitted by Carolyn Gabourie)

Finding ways to cope

Since school is cancelled, families across the province are adjusting to a new normal: trying to find ways to occupy their children.

Carolyn Gabourie and her husband choose to snowshoe the Birch Brook trails to keep their two kids busy. She says the fresh air is great for family morale.

"We decided on Fridays we get out and come here just to mix it up a bit," Gabourie said.

"The first day or so, the kids were pretty excited to not have to get up and rush to school, but certainly as the days go on they miss their friends and their teachers. Otherwise, pretty good morale so far."

Theresa Ann Andrews spent five hours constructing this snow sculpture to remind people to start taking the COVID-19 virus more seriously. (Submitted by Theresa Ann Andrews)

Awareness using ice, snow

Theresa Ann Andrews, who lives in Sheshatshiu, spent five hours outside constructing a snow sculpture for a contest that's taking place in the community Monday. In doing this, Andrews could also bring awareness to COVID-19, reminding people to take it seriously.

Andrews used a photo of her daughter's hands to highlight something everyone should be doing: washing their hands.

It's good to get away from thinking about the virus and the worries that come with it." - Jeff Martin

"I feel some people are not taking this seriously," she said.

"They think just because it's happening somewhere else in the world that it won't hit us here at home. It's very, very important to tell everybody to please wash your hands, keep your distance and be safe."

Jeff Martin (right) says it was great to get out from the 24-hour news cycle, and to take his thoughts off the coronavirus. (Submitted by Jeff Martin)

Jeff Martin and his family from Cartwright went to North River to do some ice fishing. Martin says people had no problem respecting social distancing.

"We had a really nice day. We saw others on snowmobile ... but when they saw us, they all stopped and went another way which I appreciated," Martin said.

"We had a peaceful evening away from it all. It's good to get away from thinking about the virus and the worries that come with it."

As of Saturday, there were 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, including one new case in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

We feel very blessed to live where we live in times like this. Social distancing isn't a problem in Labrador. - Shelley Jenkinson

Shelley Jenkinson is from Mud Lake but now lives in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

On Wednesday, she and her family packed up and headed not far out of town for a boil-up and to ice fish.

"Nothing like some fresh air and vitamin D for your mental health — and the health of your family," she said.

Jenkinson added that Labrador is the best place to be in times like these.

"We feel very blessed to live where we live in times like this. Social distancing isn't a problem in Labrador."

Shelley Jenkinson's son, Griffin, caught his first fish while he and his family went ice fishing. (Submitted by Shelley Jenkinson)

