St. John's Pentecostal pastor asks church members to see vaccines as a 'gift'

As public health officials monitor a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to the United Pentecostal Church in Bishop's Falls, the lead pastor at one of Newfoundland and Labrador's largest congregations says he wants to be a strong advocate for vaccinations.

The Elim Pentecostal Tabernacle's Fred Penney sat down in St. John's with CBC's Mark Quinn to talk about vaccinations and the message he's giving his more than 500-member congregation.

Q: What do you make of what is happening in central Newfoundland? We've heard about a cluster of cases that have been linked to a Pentecostal church in Newfoundland.

A: I heard some stuff on the radio about that as well and there seems to be some correlation there. I don't want to speculate on the reasons behind it. The people out there have given interviews but I think that there is a lot of anxiety in the population in general, which is surprising to me because when the virus first came I think we were all saying we need a vaccine. We were all waiting and anticipating and then when the vaccine was discovered it was, like, how quickly can we get it? I was first in line to get my vaccine as early as I could and then we got our second one as early as we could. So I'm a bit surprised by the anxiety that has developed. Social media, I think, has a lot to do with that. There is a lot of misinformation out there.

Q: Does the Pentecostal church have a position on the vaccine?

A: Not an official position. I mean, here at the local church we encourage people to get the vaccine but we also, obviously, have to respect people's individual rights to choose and we don't want to guilt anyone into it, but I've told the congregation here that I was vaccinated and I made a comment that science and hospitals and medical people are a gift from God and we thank God for that and we embrace it. Not every Sunday, not frequently, but I have made it known that I'm vaccinated. I support the vaccine.

Q: We don't hear from the Pentecostal church frequently. Why did you chose to speak on this issue?

A: I think it's important for the public discourse to include the voice of the church. We have many members in the medical community in our church. We want to affirm and support them. We'd like to celebrate the progress that's been made with the vaccine. We'd like to encourage people to get the vaccine. We want to tell people that they don't need to live in fear and anxiety. They can live in security and peace.

Q: The province is pushing to get the rate of vaccination among eligible people here up to 90 per cent. Do you think the church has a role in helping the province increase the vaccination rate?

A: If we can, I think we should and we will encourage that, yes.

