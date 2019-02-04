Names of Pentecostal Sunday school teacher's alleged sexual assault victims withheld, rules judge

A judge says the names of children who were allegedly sexually assaulted by a Sunday school teacher in a northeastern Newfoundland community will not be released to the lawyers of a sexual assault victim suing the Pentecostal Assemblies of Newfoundland and Labrador for damages.

The victim's name is protected by a publication ban and he is called John Doe in court documents.

The Sunday school teacher was tried and convicted in 2007 for sexually assaulting John Doe over a ten-year period beginning in the early 1970s. The Sunday school teacher's name is being withheld to protect Doe's identity.

Doe is suing the Pentecostal Assemblies of Newfoundland and Labrador for damages.

Letters of apology

In the early 1980s, the Sunday school teacher wrote letters of apology to the parents of four children, admitting he had sexually assaulted them. The parents responded with written letters accepting his apology and vowing that they would not press charges.

The parents of students who say they were sexually assaulted wrote letters accepting the Sunday school teacher's apology. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

There is also a letter addressed to the Sunday school teacher, signed by the local pastor and church board members, telling him that he has been removed from duties with the church for a year.

"We wish to assure you of our prayers and endeavours to rehabilitate you and our readiness to assist you in any way possible to bring this whole ordeal to a victorious climax for you," the letter says.

The local pastor and church board members promised to assist the Sunday school teacher, who apologized for sexually assaulting children. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

The church gave these letters to Doe's lawyers with the names of the children and parents redacted. They applied to the court to have those names released because they hope to establish the church knew about allegations against the Sunday school teacher before John Doe was assaulted.

One of Doe's lawyers, Alison Conway, says the church was negligent and failed to protect him.

Conway explained that contacting other alleged victims would help lawyers establish when the church knew about the allegations of sexual abuse of other children.

Doe claims the church knew the Sunday school teacher who sexually assaulted him had assaulted other children before and after he was assaulted in the 1970s and 1980s.

The sexual abuse victim — now in his 50s — says the Pentecostal church failed to protect him as a child and contributed to his life-long suffering.

'Nothing was done to protect him'

Geoff Budden is one of the lawyers representing Doe. Budden and his client believe the decision to not report the teacher to police was irresponsible and showed more regard for the Sunday school teacher than his victim and alleged victims.

Geoff Budden is a St. John's lawyer representing a man who is suing the Pentecostal Church in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Our client feels that nothing was done to protect him while on the other hand, significant efforts were made to assist the perpetrator in reintegrating into the church community, which he in fact did," said Budden

"Certainly by the early 1980s enough should have been known to know that that simply wasn't a safe or responsible way of acting."

As part of the suit seeking damages, lawyers are due in court in July to make an application to a judge to give them unedited versions of church's letters.

Certainly by the early 1980s enough should have been known to know that that simply wasn't a safe or responsible way of acting - Geoff Budden

In the versions John Doe's lawyer now has, the names of victims and their parents are redacted.

Doe's lawyers want to speak with the people named in those letters to learn more about what happened around the time the letters were written.

"What did the church know? When did they know it? And this is highly relevant to our case because our client was abused before these other children came forward and after these other children were identified and the apologies were given," said Budden.

Protecting privacy

In court the lawyer for the Pentecostal assemblies, David Eaton, said the privacy of the children and parents named in the letters must be protected.

"The privacy interest is the dominant issue here. Are the identities [of the parents and children] the church's information to give?" he asked.

Eaton said the the complainant's lawyers are not really just seeking names, but the identities of people that will allow them to be pursued for another purpose.

Judge dismisses application

Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador Judge Sandra Chaytor gave her decision on the application on February 4, after hearing arguments from lawyers.

There is no evidence that these people knew their parents entered into an agreement with the church. - Judge Sandra Chaytor

She said releasing the names and allowing lawyers to contact them would be an "unwarranted intrusion into their privacy."

Chaytor also said she was concerned about the potential harm it could cause the alleged victims if lawyers were to approach them looking for information about alleged sexual assaults.

"There is no evidence that these people knew their parents entered into an agreement with the church," she said.

Pentecostal Assemblies response to negligence claim

In a statement of defence filed in court, the Pentecostal Assemblies of Newfoundland and Labrador "denies each and every allegation in the statement of claim."

It also asks the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador to dismiss the action, and asks that John Doe pays its legal costs.

